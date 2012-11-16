(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its long-term corporate credit and
debt ratings on Korea-based oil refining and petrochemical company SK Innovation Co. Ltd.
(BBB/Stable/--) are unaffected by a subsidiary's plan to conduct a Korean won
(KRW) 800 billion rights offering.
On Nov.13, 2012, SK Energy Co. Ltd (not rated), a wholly owned oil refining
and marketing subsidiary of SK Innovation, announced a plan to issue KRW800
billion in redeemable and convertible preferred shares and allocate them to a
private equity fund based in Korea. SK Energy said it is likely to use
proceeds from the deal to fund part of a KRW1.6 trillion project to add
paraxylene production capacity to the smaller of its two refineries, located
in the city of Incheon.
We currently view the preferred share issuance as a neutral factor for our
ratings on SK Innovation. We think the paraxylene project is likely to enhance
the profitability and operating efficiency of the refinery, which has been
small and inefficient for lack of an upgrade for a long time. However, the
increase in debt to fund the investment is likely to put some additional
pressure on SK Innovation's financial profile over the next two years, though
not enough to push adjusted debt to EBITDA above our downgrade trigger of 3x.
Still, the actual increase in debt will depend on the final structure of the
project's funding.