Overview
-- Eximbank has an "adequate" business position, "weak" capital and
earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate"
liquidity.
-- We assess the Vietnam-based bank's stand-alone credit profile to be
'b+'.
-- We are assigning our 'B+/B' issuer credit rating to Eximbank. We are
also assigning our 'axBB/axB' ASEAN regional scale rating to the bank.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Eximbank will
maintain its financial profile and temper growth amid difficult operating
conditions in Vietnam.
Rating Action
On Nov. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+'
long-term and 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings to Vietnam Export Import
Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Eximbank). The outlook on the long-term rating is
stable. We also assigned our 'axBB' long-term and 'axB' short-term ASEAN
regional scale ratings to the bank.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on Eximbank on the bank's "adequate"
business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position,
"average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define those
terms. We assess the bank's stand-alone credit profile to be 'b+'.
Our bank criteria use our banking industry country risk assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a
commercial bank operating only in Vietnam is 'b+'. The BICRA score is based on
our evaluation of economic risk, given Vietnam's low-income economy,
developing financial system, and evolving policy framework. The risk of
economic imbalances is high and the credit risk is extremely high, in our
opinion, reflecting rapid credit growth--although moderating--together with
low income levels, high private sector credit, and rudimentary underwriting
standards. Regarding our industry risk assessment, Vietnam's regulatory
standards lag international norms and the central bank is prone to regulatory
forbearance. The banking system has a moderate risk appetite, overcapacity,
and market distortion. An adequate share of core customer deposits and a low
reliance on external funding partially mitigate these weaknesses.