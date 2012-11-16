(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- SK Innovation Co. Ltd. ------------------------ 16-Nov-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic

Of

Primary SIC: Oil and gas field

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Mar-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--

02-Jul-2007 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

Our ratings on Korea-based oil refining and marketing (R&M) company SK Innovation Co. Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--) reflect its leading market position, integrated business portfolio, and flexible financial policy. Constraints on the ratings are the business cycles of the company's main products, its vulnerability to fluctuations in oil and currency prices, and rising uncertainty about regulatory pressure in the domestic petroleum market.

SK Innovation controls about 35% of the domestic petroleum market. Given this strong position, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services expects the company to maintain stable profitability in the domestic market, in line with an outlook for solid refining margins in the region. Firm demand for petroleum and less competitive companies' closures of refining facilities will help SK Innovation maintain good refining margins in Asia over the next 12 months, in our view.

SK Innovation has integrated its oil R&M business with its downstream lubricant and petrochemical business and its upstream oil exploration and production (E&P) business. The company is one of Asia's major lubricant and petrochemical producers. In addition, we expect its average daily production of oil equivalent to be around 65,000 barrels this year. We believe steadily increasing cash flow from SK Innovation's E&P business will somewhat mitigate volatility in its downstream business.