Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Northumbrian Water
Limited's (NWL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', senior
unsecured rating at 'A-' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. Northumbrian Water Finance
plc's (NWF) bonds, which benefit from an NWL guarantee, have been affirmed at
'A-'. The Outlook on NWL's Long-term IDR is Stable.
Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn Northumbrian Services Limited's (NSL)
Long-term IDR of 'BBB', senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR of
'F3'. Following a group re-organisation NSL will be a sister company to NWL (as
opposed to a parent company previously). As a result, management asked the
agency to withdraw the ratings.
The affirmation reflects the transparent regulatory framework in which NWL
operates, with revenue visibility until March 2015, the company's improving
operating and regulatory performance, as well as gearing in the mid to high 60s.
NWL's performance reporting for the year ending 31 March 2012 (FY12) to Ofwat,
the economic regulator for the water sector in England and Wales, provides for
solid results, including meeting leakage targets and achieving stable asset
serviceability for all asset categories. Only pollution incidents for the
wastewater service were above target, but this is an area where many water and
wastewater companies are having difficulties. NWL is re-prioritising some
capital expenditure to target this regulatory output.
For FY12, NWL managed to outperform operating expenditure by around GBP10m in
comparison to Ofwat allowances (FY11 operating costs had been broadly in line
with allowances). Savings were achieved through purchasing power supplies at
more favourable terms (for the whole price control period) and many smaller
efficiency initiatives related to improving business and procurement processes.
This puts the company in a good position to manage 1.4% annual catch-up
efficiencies and additional cost challenges, including operating costs for the
carbon reduction commitment and the adoption of private sewers.
Fitch forecasts post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover (PMICR) at around
1.7x for NWL and pension-adjusted net debt/regulatory asset value (RAV)
increasing from 65.4% in FY12 to around 67.5% in FY15 (after adjusting for
construction output price index). The group is expected to maintain
pension-adjusted net debt/RAV at around 70% (excluding the Kielder
securitisation and project financings related to the group's non-regulated
businesses). These metrics are commensurate with Fitch's ratio guidelines for
NWL's 'BBB+' IDR.
As of September 2012, NWL had available GBP48.3m in cash and cash equivalents.
Undrawn, committed standby liquidity included GBP400m of capex and GBP50m of
working capital facilities with a July 2016 maturity. These commitments provide
for sufficient liquidity for operating requirements and debt maturities until
the end of the price control period in March 2015.
NWL is the regulated monopoly water and wastewater company in northeast and
southeast England. It is owned by Northumbrian Water Group Limited, which also
has a number of other subsidiaries that pursue operating and maintenance
contracts related to water and wastewater operations. The group is ultimately
owned by a consortium, comprising Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited
('A-'/Stable), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited and Li Ka Shing Foundation
Limited.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- The consolidated gearing of Northumbrian Water Group Limited moving above 70%
on a sustained basis (excluding the Kielder securitisation and project
financings related to the group's non-regulated businesses).
- An increase in gearing at the NWL level to above 67.5% and/or fall in PMICR to
below 1.5x would attract additional scrutiny from Fitch.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
positive rating action include:
- The consolidated gearing of Northumbrian Water Group Limited and NWL moving
below mid 60s and low 60s, respectively, and PMICR above 1.8x on a sustained
basis.