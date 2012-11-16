Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Northumbrian Water Limited's (NWL) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+', senior unsecured rating at 'A-' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. Northumbrian Water Finance plc's (NWF) bonds, which benefit from an NWL guarantee, have been affirmed at 'A-'. The Outlook on NWL's Long-term IDR is Stable.

Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn Northumbrian Services Limited's (NSL) Long-term IDR of 'BBB', senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR of 'F3'. Following a group re-organisation NSL will be a sister company to NWL (as opposed to a parent company previously). As a result, management asked the agency to withdraw the ratings.

The affirmation reflects the transparent regulatory framework in which NWL operates, with revenue visibility until March 2015, the company's improving operating and regulatory performance, as well as gearing in the mid to high 60s.

NWL's performance reporting for the year ending 31 March 2012 (FY12) to Ofwat, the economic regulator for the water sector in England and Wales, provides for solid results, including meeting leakage targets and achieving stable asset serviceability for all asset categories. Only pollution incidents for the wastewater service were above target, but this is an area where many water and wastewater companies are having difficulties. NWL is re-prioritising some capital expenditure to target this regulatory output.

For FY12, NWL managed to outperform operating expenditure by around GBP10m in comparison to Ofwat allowances (FY11 operating costs had been broadly in line with allowances). Savings were achieved through purchasing power supplies at more favourable terms (for the whole price control period) and many smaller efficiency initiatives related to improving business and procurement processes. This puts the company in a good position to manage 1.4% annual catch-up efficiencies and additional cost challenges, including operating costs for the carbon reduction commitment and the adoption of private sewers.

Fitch forecasts post-maintenance and post-tax interest cover (PMICR) at around 1.7x for NWL and pension-adjusted net debt/regulatory asset value (RAV) increasing from 65.4% in FY12 to around 67.5% in FY15 (after adjusting for construction output price index). The group is expected to maintain pension-adjusted net debt/RAV at around 70% (excluding the Kielder securitisation and project financings related to the group's non-regulated businesses). These metrics are commensurate with Fitch's ratio guidelines for NWL's 'BBB+' IDR.

As of September 2012, NWL had available GBP48.3m in cash and cash equivalents. Undrawn, committed standby liquidity included GBP400m of capex and GBP50m of working capital facilities with a July 2016 maturity. These commitments provide for sufficient liquidity for operating requirements and debt maturities until the end of the price control period in March 2015.

NWL is the regulated monopoly water and wastewater company in northeast and southeast England. It is owned by Northumbrian Water Group Limited, which also has a number of other subsidiaries that pursue operating and maintenance contracts related to water and wastewater operations. The group is ultimately owned by a consortium, comprising Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited ('A-'/Stable), Cheung Kong (Holdings) Limited and Li Ka Shing Foundation Limited.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

- The consolidated gearing of Northumbrian Water Group Limited moving above 70% on a sustained basis (excluding the Kielder securitisation and project financings related to the group's non-regulated businesses).

- An increase in gearing at the NWL level to above 67.5% and/or fall in PMICR to below 1.5x would attract additional scrutiny from Fitch.

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include:

- The consolidated gearing of Northumbrian Water Group Limited and NWL moving below mid 60s and low 60s, respectively, and PMICR above 1.8x on a sustained basis.