Nov 16 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today withdrew its credit ratings on Metrix Funding No. 1 PLC's class A1, A2, A3, B1, B2, B3, C1, and C2 notes, and affirmed and withdrew its ratings on the class D1, D2, E1, E2, and E3 notes (see list below).

We have withdrawn our ratings on the class A1, A2, A3, B1, B2, B3, C1, and C2 notes as they were fully amortized on the May and August 2012 payment dates.

After this, and since the pool factor was less than 10%, the issuer fully redeemed the remaining class D1, D2, E1, E2, and E3 notes on Nov. 13, 2012. The issuer fully paid down the principal balance and accrued interest. Therefore, we have affirmed and withdrawn our ratings on these classes of notes.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Metrix Funding No. 1 PLC

EUR863.47 Million, GBP682 Million, And $1.274 Billion Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Withdrawn

A1 NR AA- (sf)

A2 NR AA- (sf)

A3 NR AA- (sf)

B1 NR A- (sf)

B2 NR A- (sf)

B3 NR A- (sf)

C1 NR BB- (sf)

C2 NR BB- (sf)

Ratings Affirmed And Withdrawn

D1 CCC (sf)

NR CCC (sf)

D2 CCC (sf)

NR CCC (sf)

E1 CCC- (sf)

NR CCC-(sf)

E2 CCC- (sf)

NR CCC-(sf)

E3 CCC- (sf)

NR CCC-(sf)

NR--Not rated.