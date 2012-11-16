(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Serbia's USD750m Eurobond, due 21 November 2017, a 'BB-' rating. The Eurobond has a coupon rate of 5.25%.

The rating is in line with Serbia's Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), which has a Negative Outlook. The Negative Outlook reflects the deterioration in the country's fiscal and external financing position alongside likely weak economic growth.