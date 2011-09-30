(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 30- Fitch Ratings says in a new special report that not all of the southern European telecom incumbents have the competitive flexibility to postpone fibre roll-outs or avoid bidding for new spectrum licenses.

Cash flow generation is under stress in the domestic markets of all four incumbents in the region. An inability to phase capex at a time of reduced cash flow makes it more difficult to manage leverage, thereby putting pressure on ratings.

Of the four southern incumbents, Telefonica SA (TEF, 'BBB+'/Stable) has the least flexibility to cut capex, as reflected by its recent downgrade (see 'Fitch Downgrades Telefonica to 'BBB+;' Outlook Stable' dated 27 September at www.fitchratings.com). Unavoidable spectrum costs have ramped up capex at a time when domestic pressures have reduced EBITDA. Future mobile termination rate (MTR) cuts in Spain and Brazil will slow revenue growth. This will put pressure on EBITDA growth and occurs at a time when further spectrum auctions are expected. This casts doubt on TEF's ability to generate the cash flow required to deleverage significantly over the next two years.

Telecom Italia (TI, 'BBB'/Stable) has no headroom at its current rating level and needs to deleverage. However, TI is under less pressure to upgrade its fixed network due to the absence of cable competition in Italy. This gives Fitch a degree of comfort regarding TI's deleveraging plans. Nonetheless, leverage levels are historically high and any deterioration in cash flow from regulatory, competitive or austerity-related pressures that is not compensated by capex savings or some other form of cash flow growth would be negative for its rating.

For Portugal Telecom (PT, 'BBB'/Negative), the bulk of the company's capex is complete after domestic fixed-line competition forced it to invest early in fibre network upgrades. However, new products have come on stream at a time when Portuguese consumers are under severe pressure, limiting the benefits of its investments. While PT's cash dividends from its African and Brazilian assets should grow in the next few years, Fitch does not expect overall EBITDA to return to pre-crisis levels in the near term.

The lack of cable competition in Greece means Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTEr.AT) (OTE, 'BB'/Evolving) has been able to cut capex and conserve cash at a time when EBITDA is under considerable strain. Revenue has been under severe pressure and, while margins have thus far been resilient , the effects of a non-flexible Greek workforce are beginning to outweigh other cost-cutting measures. OTE's recent agreement with unions that allows it to cut some of the company's personnel costs should help to alleviate some of the building margin pressures.

This report examines the four southern incumbents, together with eight of their major competitors. It also discusses the competitive pressures that each incumbent faces and the performance of each issuer versus their competitors. Furthermore, it highlights the major drivers of key financial trends, as well as the agency's internal forecasts for each incumbent.

