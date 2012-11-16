Nov 16 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have reviewed the subordination available to Channel Capital and
its subordinated and junior subordinated debt issues as per Channel Capital's
Oct. 31, 2012 capital model report.
-- We have determined that the subordinated and junior subordinated debt
issues can pass the capital model tests at stress levels commensurate with our
respective ratings on these issues.
-- We have therefore affirmed our 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term
issuer credit ratings on Channel Capital and our issue ratings on Channel
Capital's subordinated and junior subordinated debt. Our outlook on Channel
Capital is stable.
-- Channel Capital is a credit-derivative product company that primarily
sells credit protection through CDS transactions referencing highly rated
portfolio of tranches of corporate, sovereign, and supranational credit risk.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AA-' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term
issuer credit ratings (ICRs) on Channel Capital PLC and its issue ratings on Channel Capital's
subordinated and junior subordinated debt. Our outlook on Channel Capital is
stable (see list below).
Today's rating actions follow our review of the subordination available to
Channel Capital and its subordinated and junior subordinated debt issues using
data from Channel Capital's capital model report of Oct. 31, 2012. The
affirmations reflect our view that there is sufficient subordination available
to support the ICRs on Channel Capital and the issue ratings on the
subordinated and junior subordinated debt. According to Channel Capital's
October 2012 report, the ICRs and the issue ratings can pass the capital model
tests at stress levels that are commensurate with the respective ratings. We
placed the capital model under a series of additional stresses, including:
-- A two-notch downgrade of all of the obligors;
-- A two-notch downgrade of all of the swap counterparties;
-- A default of all obligors in the largest industry group--financial
intermediaries--and our assumption of 17% recovery; and
-- A 20% reduction of our mean recovery assumptions.
Channel Capital is a credit-derivative product company (CDPC) that primarily
sells credit protection on a highly rated portfolio of tranches of corporate,
sovereign, and supranational credit risk. Channel Capital was initially
launched in 2007, and has a relatively small credit default swap (CDS)
portfolio and a relatively low leverage ratio. The vast majority of its
reference companies are investment grade. As of Oct. 31, 2012, the CDS
portfolio had a total notional value of EUR9.8 billion, with the last swap
maturing within 4.5 years.
We will continue to review whether, in our view, the current ratings on
Channel Capital remain consistent with the credit enhancement available to
support them, and we will take rating actions as we deem necessary.
RATINGS LIST
Channel Capital PLC
Ratings Affirmed
Issuer Credit Rating AA-/Stable/A-1+
Program Rating
Senior Secured Debt BBB (sf)
$150 Million Floating-Rate And Senior Capital Notes AA- (sf)
$100 Million Floating-Rate And Senior Capital Notes A (sf)
$50 Million Floating-Rate And Senior Capital Notes BBB (sf)