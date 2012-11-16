(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has placed Russian Agricultural Bank (RusAg) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency expects that any downgrade of RusAg's 'BBB' Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) is likely to be limited to one notch.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: VIABILITY RATING

The RWN on RusAg's 'b' Viability Rating (VR) reflects Fitch's concerns about the bank's current asset quality and capital positions. These concerns are based on: i) the absence of any disclosures from the bank on aggregate portfolio asset quality metrics beyond end-2011; ii) the apparently very weak quality of the bank's largest loans at end-Q312; iii) measures reportedly planned and being discussed within the Russian government to support the bank's capital, which in Fitch's view are likely to be driven primarily by asset quality deterioration, and iv) considerable uncertainty about whether the planned equity injection will be sufficient to support the bank's solvency. The RWN also takes into account Fitch's long-stated concerns about potential weaknesses in the bank's asset quality, and the negative trends in reported loan impairment ratios up to end-2011.

The limited information available to Fitch suggests that asset quality may currently be significantly weaker than reported at end-2011 (non-performing loans 12%, restructured 19%). At end-Q312, the largest 15 impaired loans (with payments overdue by 90 days or more) were all big enough to be among the largest 20 exposures in the overall portfolio (as of Q212), suggesting a high proportion of impairment at the top end of the book. However, the largest 20 loans accounted for a moderate 10% of the total portfolio, making it difficult to extrapolate overall portfolio quality from this sample with certainty.

At end-October 2012, RusAg's regulatory capital ratio was a moderate 13.3%, meaning that the bank could have increased impairment reserves to only 14% of the portfolio (from the actual level of 10%) before breaching the minimum 10% capital ratio requirement. Fitch estimates that the reportedly planned equity injection of RUB40bn, to be made before end-2012, would create capacity for the bank to increase reserves to approximately 18% of the portfolio. However, this may still prove to be insufficient relative to the level of loan impairment.

The VR could be downgraded if significant additional asset quality deterioration, relative to previously reported levels, is confirmed. If the capital support required to sustain the bank's solvency is substantial relative to the bank's current equity of RUB140bn, the VR could be downgraded to 'f', indicating that the bank has failed. If the scale of asset quality deterioration turns out to be moderate, and the planned equity injection is sufficient to address this, downward pressure on the VR will be reduced.

RATING ACTION RATIONALE, DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES: IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS, DEBT RATINGS

The RWN on RusAg's IDRs, Support Rating and debt ratings reflect considerable uncertainty about whether the reported equity injection will be sufficient to support RusAg's solvency, and a lack of clarity about what other measures the Russian authorities may take to assist the bank. However, Fitch's base case expectation is that sufficient support will ultimately be forthcoming, and that the bank's problems will be addressed without creditors incurring losses.

RusAg's 'BBB' Long-Term IDRs are currently aligned with the Russian sovereign, and reflect Fitch's view that the bank will likely be supported by the Russian authorities in case of need. This reflects the bank's full government ownership, its policy role, the track record of government support to date and the moderate size of RusAg's balance sheet relative to the government's available financial resources.

The reported RUB40bn equity injection, for which an amendment would be made to the 2012 federal budget, suggests that the Russian authorities intend to provide support to the bank. Other potential support measures, including further equity injections and purchases of some of the bank's impaired loans by other state-controlled entities, have reportedly also been discussed at government level. However, there is currently little clarity as to how, in what amount, and in what timeframe the authorities are prepared to support the bank, beyond the initial equity injection.

Any prolonged delay in the provision of necessary support, or the adoption of recapitalisation measures which Fitch deems insufficient, could result in downward pressure on the IDRs, although any downgrade would likely be limited to one notch to 'BBB-'. A downgrade to sub-investment grade would only be considered if there was a more significant weakening of government support for the bank and/or any clear signs that creditors may suffer losses as part of measures to strengthen the bank's capitalisation. Fitch currently views such scenarios as unlikely.

If the Russian authorities announce measures to recapitalise RusAg which are clearly sufficient relative to the bank's asset quality problems, this would help support the ratings at their current levels.

More broadly, Fitch will continue to review the Russian government's support for state-owned banks, and whether this support continues to be sufficiently strong to warrant aligning the ratings of the banks with the Russian sovereign. The 'BBB' ratings of state-owned JSC VTB Bank and Vnesheconombank, like RusAg, are driven by potential government support. However, the 'BBB' rating of Sberbank of Russia is driven by its intrinsic strength, reflected in its 'bbb' Viability Rating, and hence its IDRs are not dependent on Fitch's view of state support.

Fitch has placed the following ratings of RusAg on RWN:

Long-term IDR 'BBB'

Short-term IDR 'F3'

Local currency Long-term IDR 'BBB'

Viability Rating 'b'

National Long-term rating 'AAA(rus)'

Support Rating '2'

Support Rating Floor 'BBB'

Senior unsecured Long-Term Rating 'BBB'

Senior unsecured Short-Term Rating 'F3'

Senior unsecured National Long-Term Rating 'AAA(rus)'

Subordinated debt rating 'BBB-'