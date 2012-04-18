(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 18 - Downsizing or shedding less profitable businesses has put Japan's diversified electronics makers on a more solid earnings footing than their consumer electronics peers, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said in a report published today.

Standard & Poor's expects the three major Japanese diversified electronics companies--Hitachi Ltd. (BBB+/Positive/A-2), Toshiba Corp. (BBB/Stable/A-2), and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (A/Stable/A-1)--to gradually improve their business and financial performance over the next one to two years. This contrasts with our negative outlooks on the ratings on the nation's three leading consumer electronics makers--Panasonic Corp. (A-/Negative/A-2), Sharp Corp. (BBB+/Negative/A-2), and Sony Corp. (BBB+/Negative/A-2)-which face a high likelihood of a significant deterioration in financial performance due to weaker earnings. In our view, the three diversified electronics manufacturers' tolerance to harsh business conditions has increased thanks to progress in business restructuring, allowing them to enjoy stable earnings mainly from such core businesses as social infrastructure.