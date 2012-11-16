(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16 -

Overview

-- Geo Travel Finance SCA Luxembourg (Odigeo) significantly underperformed our expectations in the second quarter of fiscal 2013, on the back of deteriorating economic conditions in Europe and continued pressure on the travel sector.

-- We have lowered our forecasts for Odigeo and therefore expect the group's covenant headroom to tighten below 15% by fiscal year-end 2013.

-- As a result, we are lowering our long-term rating on Odigeo to 'B' from 'B+' and revising the outlook to negative from stable.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that an ongoing deterioration in earnings, owing to challenging economic conditions in its main markets, could place an additional strain on Odigeo's tightening covenant headroom over the next 12 to 18 months.

Rating Action

On Nov. 16, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on online travel agent Geo Travel Finance SCA Luxembourg (Odigeo) to 'B' from 'B+'. We revised the outlook to negative from stable.

At the same time, we lowered our issue rating on the group's senior secured bank facilities to 'B+' from 'BB-'. The recovery rating is unchanged at '2', indicating our expectations that lenders would receive substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

We also lowered our issue rating on Odigeo's senior unsecured notes to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. The recovery rating is unchanged at '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a payment default.