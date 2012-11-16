Nov 16 - The introduction of a "bail-in" regime supported by two chief executives of major UK banks may increase issuance of Tier 2 instruments by European banks, Fitch Ratings says. Provided it is sufficiently large, the extra buffer would be positive for senior creditors.

Signs of a revival in Tier 2 issuance are emerging. 2012 has seen a flurry of Tier 2 issuance from highly rated banks in Scandinavia, the Netherlands and the UK, among others. In the first nine months of 2012 European banks issued EUR32bn of subordinated debt, more than in each of the three previous full years, but lower than the EUR61bn level in 2008. Banks are starting to position themselves for Basel III, but we also believe subordinated issuance is likely to increase as momentum builds for statutory bail-in regimes and senior creditors prefer an additional cushion.

A large slice of subordinated debt would improve protection for senior unsecured instruments, reducing the risk of them having to absorb losses when a bank fails. Banks with a larger buffer would likely have the advantages of better pricing and wider market access for senior unsecured debt. But this would have to be balanced with raising more expensive Tier 2 debt.

Banks with weaker standalone ratings will find it more challenging to manage their funding costs. They would either have to raise relatively expensive Tier 2 debt or pay more for their senior unsecured issues to compensate for a thinner subordinated slice. The banks may need to take on more asset risk to protect margins.

Bail-in and bank resolution proposals, together with other policy and regulatory initiatives to curb systemic risk posed by the banking sector, are designed to avoid future bank bail-outs. The implementation of these proposals is likely to lead us to factor in less support into EU bank ratings in the coming years.

Stephen Hester, CEO of Royal Bank of Scotland Group, and Peter Sands, CEO of Standard Chartered, gave evidence to the UK Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards on 12 November 2012. Both gave support to bank debt bail-in.