(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 30- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the expected ratings of Dolphin Energy Limited's
(DEL) proposed new senior secured bonds, as follows:
Proposed new secured bonds of up to USD1,930m due 2021 - 2031: 'A+(exp)',
Outlook Stable; withdrawn
Fitch has withdrawn the expected ratings as no bonds have been issued within 90
days of the expected ratings being assigned.
Fitch continues to rate DEL's existing USD1,250m 5.888% secured bonds due 15
June 2019, which were affirmed at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook on 6 September
2011.
DEL operates a large oil and gas project extracting gas from offshore fields in
Qatar, processing it at Ras Laffan in Qatar and then exporting around 2 billion
cubic feet a day of clean gas via a 364 km subsea pipeline to Abu Dhabi for
onward sale in the UAE and Oman, mostly under long-term contracts. The project
also produces a significant amount of condensate and liquefied petroleum gas
which are by-products of the gas processing. The project has been fully
operational since April 2008.