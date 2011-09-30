(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 30- Fitch Ratings has withdrawn the expected ratings of Dolphin Energy Limited's (DEL) proposed new senior secured bonds, as follows:

Proposed new secured bonds of up to USD1,930m due 2021 - 2031: 'A+(exp)', Outlook Stable; withdrawn

Fitch has withdrawn the expected ratings as no bonds have been issued within 90 days of the expected ratings being assigned.

Fitch continues to rate DEL's existing USD1,250m 5.888% secured bonds due 15 June 2019, which were affirmed at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook on 6 September 2011.

DEL operates a large oil and gas project extracting gas from offshore fields in Qatar, processing it at Ras Laffan in Qatar and then exporting around 2 billion cubic feet a day of clean gas via a 364 km subsea pipeline to Abu Dhabi for onward sale in the UAE and Oman, mostly under long-term contracts. The project also produces a significant amount of condensate and liquefied petroleum gas which are by-products of the gas processing. The project has been fully operational since April 2008.