(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 30-

OVERVIEW

-- Today's actions follow our assessment of the concentration risk present in the transaction, and the deterioration in the reference portfolio's credit quality.

-- We have affirmed the rating on the class A+ notes and lowered the ratings on the remaining classes of notes.

-- This transaction is a partially funded synthetic balance-sheet SME CLO originated by Bayerische Hypo- und Vereinsbank (now UniCredit Bank) and Bank Austria Creditanstalt (now UniCredit Bank Austria).

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit rating on PROMISE XXS-2006-1 GmbH's (Promise 2006) class A+ notes and lowered its ratings on all other classes of notes (see list below).

Promise 2006 is a balance-sheet synthetic small and midsize enterprise (SME) collateralized debt obligation (CLO) transaction that closed in December 2006. Bank loans originated by Bayerische Hypo- und Vereinsbank AG (now UniCredit Bank AG) and Bank Austria Creditanstalt AG (now UniCredit Bank Austria AG) to German and Austrian SMEs back the notes.

Today's rating action follows our assessment of the largest obligor concentration risk present in the transaction, as well as the deterioration in the credit quality in the reference portfolio.

Since closing, the portfolio has amortized substantially and the current reported pool factor is 35%. As a result of the pool factor dropping below 57% in June 2010, the repayment of the notes switched from a modified pro rata schedule to a sequential mode. This has contributed to an increase in the available credit enhancement for all classes of notes when compared with the credit enhancement levels available at closing, with the exception of the class F notes.

We have, however, observed credit migration as well as an increase in the amount of loans that have experienced a credit event and are currently undergoing workout. According to our analysis, the weighted-average portfolio rating based on UniCredit Bank's internal scale mapped to Standard & Poor's scale is currently 'B+'. In addition, as per the July 2011 report, loans under workout amount to about EUR57.67 million, or 3.63% of the current portfolio amount. According to the information provided to us, aggregate realized losses from liquidated loans for which a credit event has occurred are 0.49% of the current portfolio balance. Realized losses have to date largely been cured using excess spread with about 0.03% of residual losses being allocated to the unrated class G and H notes on a pro rata basis, on the August 2011 payment date. As the recovery process on defaulted loans continues to be finalized, we expect further residual losses to be allocated to the notes (continuing with the allocation to the unrated class G and F notes on a pro rata basis) over the coming payment dates.

In addition, our analysis focused on the obligor concentration risk inherent in the transaction. According to our analysis, the top 18.75% of the obligors account for about 80% of the portfolio volume. In our analysis, we compared the level of credit enhancement available to each class of notes with the amount of expected net losses following a number of defaults among the largest reference obligations. The number of obligor defaults we assumed varied with the severity of the rating scenario--i.e., it was set higher for investment-grade levels and lower for speculative-grade levels. This was the main driver of the downgrades of the class A and B notes.

With respect to the classes C, D, and E notes, in our view, credit deterioration and our assessment of obligor concentration is such that there is insufficient credit enhancement available to maintain their current ratings. Therefore, we have lowered the ratings on the class C, D, and E notes.

In light of the number of loans for which a credit event has occurred and that are currently undergoing workout, full repayment of the class F notes depends on the recoveries achieved on these loans. We have therefore lowered the rating on the class F notes to 'CCC- (sf)'.

The class A+ notes' remaining principal amount equals about 31% of its original balance, as of the most recent payment date. It is repaid senior to the other, junior classes of notes. We believe the class A+ notes maintain a level of credit enhancement commensurate with a 'AAA' rating. We have therefore affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A+ notes.