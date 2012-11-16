Nov 16 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Central European Distribution Corp. -------------------- 16-Nov-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: CCC/Watch Neg/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Delaware
Primary SIC: Wines, brandy,
and brandy
spirits
Mult. CUSIP6: 15080B
Mult. CUSIP6: 153435
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Nov-2012 CCC/-- CCC/--
08-Jun-2012 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
02-Dec-2011 B-/-- B-/--
09-Mar-2011 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
US$310 mil 3.50% Convertible due 03/15/2013 CC/WatchN 16-Nov-2012