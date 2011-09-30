(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 30- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Patrimonio del Trentino S.p.A.'s (PDT) Long-term foreign
and local currency ratings at 'AA+' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The
Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable. The agency has simultaneously affirmed the
Long-term ratings of PDT's EUR17.4m, EUR15m and EUR47m bonds, maturing in 2037, 2020 and 2012
respectively, at 'AA+'.
PDT's ratings continue to reflect the Province of Trento's (PAT, 'AAA'/Stable)
full ownership and financial support, which is evidenced by multi-annual
subsidies backing the company's financial debt. The province also exercises
extensive management and strategic control.
A dilution of provincial oversight and support could exert downward pressure on
PDT's ratings. Conversely, a positive rating action could result from more
formalised support from the province, such as an explicit guarantee on all
financial liabilities.
PDT continued to extract value from its assets in 2010. The mark up on asset
sales was 25% but Fitch expects it to stabilise at around 20% in 2011-2013 due
to sluggish demand in the real estate market. However, the progressive increase
of long-term rents to EUR4.5m by 2013, from current EUR2.5m - due to the
completion and lease of ongoing investment projects - should smooth out revenue
volatility related to the asset disposal cycle and largely contribute to keep
PDT's profit and loss substantially balanced over 2011-2013.
In its role of provincial investment arm in the real estate sector, PDT has
budgeted a notable EUR230m of capital spending over 2011-2013 with debt expected
to rise to EUR200m by 2013. PDT's portfolio of investments is concentrated on
a few large projects - the six largest projects (out of 22) account for 75% of
investments - although the risk of cost overruns are mitigated by PDT's proven
track record in managing contract works. However, some of these projects are
still in the preliminary phase. Consequently, Fitch confirms its central
scenario of projections, which foresee lower-than-budgeted investment execution
over 2011-2013 keeping PDT's debt at around EUR150m by 2013. This also includes
a EUR15m bond of 74% owned subsidiary Garda Trentino Fiere which should be
incorporated in PDT by end-2011. The forecast will be revised upward should PDT
be largely involved in the financing of Trento's new scholastic pole project
(EUR60m). The project and funding structure is currently under discussion.
PDT's debt of EUR79.4m at end-2010 benefits from strong provincial support. The
province provides subsidies to fully amortise EUR17.4m and EUR15m bullet bonds
maturing in 2037 and 2020 respectively, as well as a strong letter of comfort on
EUR47m short-term bonds issued in December 2010. The latter is due to be
refinanced in 2012 through a long-term bond issue. PDT has access to credit
lines from the province's treasury bank (law 4/1975 art. 5) and the province can
advance subsidies to PDT (Law 7/1979 art 9 bis). This provides a safety net if
there is a temporary liquidity shortfall and should ensure, together with strict
provincial oversight, timely financial sources if needed.
PDT is the operating arm of the Province of Trento, responsible for managing and
extracting value from its real estate assets and those of provincial entities
and cities.