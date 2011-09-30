(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 30- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Patrimonio del Trentino S.p.A.'s (PDT) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'AA+' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable. The agency has simultaneously affirmed the Long-term ratings of PDT's EUR17.4m, EUR15m and EUR47m bonds, maturing in 2037, 2020 and 2012 respectively, at 'AA+'.

PDT's ratings continue to reflect the Province of Trento's (PAT, 'AAA'/Stable) full ownership and financial support, which is evidenced by multi-annual subsidies backing the company's financial debt. The province also exercises extensive management and strategic control.

A dilution of provincial oversight and support could exert downward pressure on PDT's ratings. Conversely, a positive rating action could result from more formalised support from the province, such as an explicit guarantee on all financial liabilities.

PDT continued to extract value from its assets in 2010. The mark up on asset sales was 25% but Fitch expects it to stabilise at around 20% in 2011-2013 due to sluggish demand in the real estate market. However, the progressive increase of long-term rents to EUR4.5m by 2013, from current EUR2.5m - due to the completion and lease of ongoing investment projects - should smooth out revenue volatility related to the asset disposal cycle and largely contribute to keep PDT's profit and loss substantially balanced over 2011-2013.

In its role of provincial investment arm in the real estate sector, PDT has budgeted a notable EUR230m of capital spending over 2011-2013 with debt expected to rise to EUR200m by 2013. PDT's portfolio of investments is concentrated on a few large projects - the six largest projects (out of 22) account for 75% of investments - although the risk of cost overruns are mitigated by PDT's proven track record in managing contract works. However, some of these projects are still in the preliminary phase. Consequently, Fitch confirms its central scenario of projections, which foresee lower-than-budgeted investment execution over 2011-2013 keeping PDT's debt at around EUR150m by 2013. This also includes a EUR15m bond of 74% owned subsidiary Garda Trentino Fiere which should be incorporated in PDT by end-2011. The forecast will be revised upward should PDT be largely involved in the financing of Trento's new scholastic pole project (EUR60m). The project and funding structure is currently under discussion.

PDT's debt of EUR79.4m at end-2010 benefits from strong provincial support. The province provides subsidies to fully amortise EUR17.4m and EUR15m bullet bonds maturing in 2037 and 2020 respectively, as well as a strong letter of comfort on EUR47m short-term bonds issued in December 2010. The latter is due to be refinanced in 2012 through a long-term bond issue. PDT has access to credit lines from the province's treasury bank (law 4/1975 art. 5) and the province can advance subsidies to PDT (Law 7/1979 art 9 bis). This provides a safety net if there is a temporary liquidity shortfall and should ensure, together with strict provincial oversight, timely financial sources if needed.

PDT is the operating arm of the Province of Trento, responsible for managing and extracting value from its real estate assets and those of provincial entities and cities.