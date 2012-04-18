(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 18 - Fitch Ratings has published the latest edition of
its Asia-Pacific monthly newsletter. The 'Asia-Pacific Monthly' is one of the
most viewed reports on the Fitch website.
"Fitch 2011 Transition and Default Study" dominated March coverage and the
most-read on the agency's website, with the global study spanning from
sovereigns to structured finance to corporate finance to international public
finance.
March saw a host of topical commentaries across Asia in "Fitch: China Energy
Plan Favourable for Grid, Nuclear Companies" (6 March 2012); "Fitch: Sharp-Hon
Hai Deal Positive but No Rating Impact" (28 March 2012); "Fitch: Indian Policy
Flip-Flop on Cotton Exports Adds to Sector Woes" (14 March 2012); "Fitch:
Singapore Covered Bonds Plan Positive, Supply May Be Low" (15 March 2012)
Other highlights in the April issue include "Fitch: Traffic Under-performance
Key Risk forIndian Toll Roads" (14 March 2012); "Fitch: Hong Kong Banks Can
Withstand China Slowdown" (14 March 2012); and "Fitch: Mongolian Banks Pressured
from Overheating Growth" (27 March 2012).
Regular features such as Fitch's key rating actions are provided in the
newsletter. Also, Fitch's international ratings coverage by sector, and
international and national ratings coverage by country can be found in this
month's newsletter.
The newsletter is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link
below.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Asia Pacific Monthly - April 2012
here