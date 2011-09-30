(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 30-
-- TMD Friction has announced that its shareholders have reached an
agreement to sell the company to Nisshinbo Holdings Inc .
-- We are placing our 'B+' rating on TMD on CreditWatch with positive
implications.
-- The recovery ratings are unchanged.
-- We will review the rating once the transaction is completed and we
have more visibility on Nisshinbo's creditworthiness and likely support to TMD
in a stress scenario.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has placed its 'B+' corporate credit
rating on Luxemburg-based automotive supplier TMD Friction S.A. (TMD) on CreditWatch
with positive implications, which indicates that there is a 50% chance of an upgrade on
completion of our review.
Our '4' recovery rating on TMD's senior secured notes is unchanged.
TMD has announced that its shareholders have entered into a binding sale of
shares agreement with Japan-based Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. (Nisshinbo; not
rated) to sell the entire issued share capital of TMD to Nisshinbo for EUR440
million.
We anticipate that a potential tie up of TMD with Nisshinbo's brakes and
friction business would positively affect TMD's business profile as it would
improve its market position and geographical diversity. Cost synergies could
also lead to profitability improvement. The combination of TMD and Nisshinbo
Brake would give birth to a world leader in the automobile friction material
industry, with an estimated market share estimated in the 15%-17% range. The
two companies present a sound strategic fit in our view given their
complementary geographical and customer coverage, both in terms of commercial
position and manufacturing footprint.
We also view the transaction as potentially positive for TMD's liquidity
profile because TMD could benefit from Nisshinbo's more diversified and
cheaper access to funding.
Standard & Poor's expects to resolve the CreditWatch within the next 90 days
subject to the transaction completion. At this stage we anticipate the rating
to be no higher than the 'BB' category. Our analysis will focus on an in-depth
assessment of Nisshinbo's creditworthiness and the likelihood of financial
support from Nisshinbo to TMD in a stress scenario. Should we consider
Nisshinbo's creditworthiness as higher than TMD's current rating and the
likelihood of support as high, this would result in an upgrade of TMD's
rating, in application of our parent-subsidiary criteria. Any rating action
will also depend on our updated review of TMD's stand-alone business and
financial risk profiles, in a potentially challenging business environment.
