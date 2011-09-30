(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 30-

-- TMD Friction has announced that its shareholders have reached an agreement to sell the company to Nisshinbo Holdings Inc .

-- We are placing our 'B+' rating on TMD on CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- The recovery ratings are unchanged.

-- We will review the rating once the transaction is completed and we have more visibility on Nisshinbo's creditworthiness and likely support to TMD in a stress scenario.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has placed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Luxemburg-based automotive supplier TMD Friction S.A. (TMD) on CreditWatch with positive implications, which indicates that there is a 50% chance of an upgrade on completion of our review.

Our '4' recovery rating on TMD's senior secured notes is unchanged.

TMD has announced that its shareholders have entered into a binding sale of shares agreement with Japan-based Nisshinbo Holdings Inc. (Nisshinbo; not rated) to sell the entire issued share capital of TMD to Nisshinbo for EUR440 million.

We anticipate that a potential tie up of TMD with Nisshinbo's brakes and friction business would positively affect TMD's business profile as it would improve its market position and geographical diversity. Cost synergies could also lead to profitability improvement. The combination of TMD and Nisshinbo Brake would give birth to a world leader in the automobile friction material industry, with an estimated market share estimated in the 15%-17% range. The two companies present a sound strategic fit in our view given their complementary geographical and customer coverage, both in terms of commercial position and manufacturing footprint.

We also view the transaction as potentially positive for TMD's liquidity profile because TMD could benefit from Nisshinbo's more diversified and cheaper access to funding.

Standard & Poor's expects to resolve the CreditWatch within the next 90 days subject to the transaction completion. At this stage we anticipate the rating to be no higher than the 'BB' category. Our analysis will focus on an in-depth assessment of Nisshinbo's creditworthiness and the likelihood of financial support from Nisshinbo to TMD in a stress scenario. Should we consider Nisshinbo's creditworthiness as higher than TMD's current rating and the likelihood of support as high, this would result in an upgrade of TMD's rating, in application of our parent-subsidiary criteria. Any rating action will also depend on our updated review of TMD's stand-alone business and financial risk profiles, in a potentially challenging business environment.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

