Nov 16 - The revision of the Outlook on Ireland's 'BBB+' sovereign rating to Stable reflects
country-specific considerations, rather than signalling a change in fortune for the eurozone
periphery as a whole, Fitch Ratings says. But Ireland's attempts to address elements of the
crisis that also apply to other sovereigns can help illustrate how progress has varied from
country to country.
One common challenge for the bloc's three programme countries, plus Spain (which
has secured an EFSF loan of up to EUR100bn for bank recapitalisation but has not
requested a full programme) has been how to balance fiscal and economic
adjustment with economic growth.
Ireland is better placed to emerge from its downturn partly because it was the
first eurozone country to go into recession, in 2008. Its downturn was long and
deep, with a peak-to-trough fall of 11% in real GDP, but Ireland is now further
along in its adjustment process than other programme countries. This is
illustrated by the improvement in competitiveness which, together with an open
economy with a flexible labour market, has supported exports, boosted growth (we
forecast real GDP growth of 1.2% next year) and improved the current account
surplus. Ireland is now meeting its fiscal targets without experiencing
continued GDP declines, and looks set to regain full bond market access,
although risks to the economic recovery, such as sensitivity to external demand,
remain.
This contrasts with Portugal, where external competitiveness measures are
improving, but a relatively small export sector makes external adjustment more
difficult. Domestic demand is contracting and unemployment increasing as part of
the internal devaluation process, weighing on the economic outlook (we forecast
real GDP contractions of 3.2% this year and 1.5% next).
Spain is also still facing a lengthy adjustment, and we forecast real GDP
contraction of 1.5% in 2013 as private consumption and corporate investment
activity weigh on growth. Some existing reforms, such as the increase in general
VAT to 21% from 18% in September and a cut in employers' social security
contributions, could help close the competitiveness gap with the rest of Europe
if they achieve something akin to a fiscal devaluation.
However, deeper reforms to labour and product markets are needed to boost
competitiveness and long-run growth potential. The combination of economic
weakness and a poor track record in deficit reduction since the crisis, partly
due to developments at regional level, contribute to the Negative Outlook on
Spain's 'BBB' rating.
Greece has undertaken the largest fiscal consolidation, but successive
programmes have unravelled due to poor implementation and unprecedented falls in
real GDP. Political instability and fears of a eurozone exit have deepened the
recession. We think that only a combination of further interest rate cuts on
eurozone loans, the ECB giving up profits on its Greek government bond holdings,
and the migration of bank support costs to the European Stability Mechanism can
secure lasting public debt sustainability. Greece's 'CCC' rating denotes
substantial credit risk and the possibility of a default.
Political and implementation risk affect all programme countries, but strong
political support for, and broader public acceptance of, long-term fiscal
consolidation have supported Irish adjustment. The Portuguese government has
proved its commitment to fiscal consolidation, but has experienced several
policy setbacks due to constitutional court rulings and public protests
regarding its plan to raise employees' and cut employers' social security
contributions.
Overall, rising political, implementation and macroeconomic risks warrant the
maintenance of a Negative Outlook on Portugal's 'BB+' rating. The weak economic
outlook and size of its fiscal adjustment mean we expect further official
support rather than a full return to the bond market in 2013, whereas we assume
a market return next year for Ireland.
The Ireland revision is our first positive rating action on a peripheral
eurozone sovereign since the onset of the debt crisis. Ireland's rating still
faces risks from high public and private debt, vulnerabilities in the financial
sector, and sensitivity to external demand and financial conditions.