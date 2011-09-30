(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 30- Fitch Ratings has placed Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa's (BBK) and Caja de
Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Guipuzkoa y San Sebastian's (Kutxa) Long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Ratings (VRs) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency
has also revised the Rating Watch on Caja de Ahorros de Vitoria y Alava's (Caja
Vital) Long-term IDR and VR to
Positive from Evolving. Fitch has also placed the unsecured debt of BBK's
100%-owned bank subsidiary, BBK Bank Cajasur on RWN. A full list of ratings is
at the end of this comment.
The rating actions have been driven by the announcement that approval has been
granted by the General Assemblies of the three cajas to proceed with an
integration plan to form a new banking group. This will be called Banco Bilbao
Bizkaia Kutxa, S.A. (Kutxa Bank). The assets and liabilities (except the
on-balance-sheet Social Welfare Fund) of the three cajas will be transferred
into Kutxa Bank once all relevant approvals have been received, expected early
in 2012. The assets and liabilities of BBK Bank Cajasur will not be transferred
and it will become a 100%-owned subsidiary of Kutxa Bank.
Once further integration details become available and the assets and liabilities
are transferred, Fitch will resolve the Rating Watches, withdraw the cajas'
ratings and assign ratings to Kutxa Bank. Should the merger not occur, Fitch
will review each caja as a separate legal entity.
The RWN on BBK's ratings highlights the challenges of increased integration
risks and that the caja will be integrating with weaker savings banks. In
addition, the new group will have to undergo some restructuring, in order to
achieve synergies, all the more important given that operating conditions for
the banks will remain difficult. This reflects Spain's weak economic prospects,
limited growth opportunities over the medium term and continued pressures in
both the retail and wholesale funding markets. Fitch expects the potential
downgrade of BBK's IDRs and VR to be limited to one or two notches.
The Rating Watch Positive (RWP) on Caja Vital's ratings reflects the possibility
that there may be an uplift arising from integrating with larger and more
highly-rated cajas. Any uplift is not certain. This will depend on Fitch's
assessment of the integration plan and the credit and financial profile of Kutxa
Bank once this is established. The RWN on Kutxa's ratings and the affirmation of
Kutxa's and Caja Vital's Short-term IDRs highlight Fitch's view that these
ratings are less likely to be upgraded as a result of merger plans.
The new banking group's loan exposure to real estate/construction companies,
although high at an estimated 16% of total loans, will be lower than comparable
ratios seen at most domestic peers. Single-name risk concentration will remain
high due to some geographic risk overlap. However, loans to individuals will
represent 63% of the combined loan book, indicating a degree of fragmentation
within the retail portfolio. The aggregate level of problem loans for the new
bank will remain high. This mainly reflects the consolidation of Caja de Ahorros
y Monte de Piedad de Cordoba (Cajasur), which after failure was the subject of
intervention by the Bank of Spain in May 2010 because of asset quality problems.
Positively, the new bank will continue to have adequate loan loss coverage.
The group will be mostly deposit-funded. However, it will continue to have some
reliance on wholesale funding. The debt maturities are well-spread over the
medium term and the group has a large pool of liquid assets and ample scope to
enlarge its contingent liquidity pool, if required.
The cajas participating in the formation of Kutxa Bank have remained
well-capitalised over the years. The integration will give rise to some positive
asset revaluations, but credit impairments will also need to be brought forward
against equity. Fitch expects the core capital adequacy ratio of the new bank to
remain above 10%. Access to FROB capital is not envisaged.
Kutxa Bank will be Spain's fifth-largest banking group in the cajas' sector,
with total aggregated assets of EUR75bn. It will focus on retail banking in the
Basque Country and also have some presence in the southern Andalusia region.
The rating actions are as follows:
BBK:
Long-term IDR: 'A'; placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: 'F1'; placed on RWN
Viability Rating: 'a'; placed on RWN
Individual Rating: 'B'; placed on RWN
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Long-term senior unsecured debt: 'A'; placed on RWN
Subordinated debt: 'A-'; placed on RWN
BBK Bank Cajasur:
Senior unsecured debt: 'A'; placed on RWN
Subordinated debt (ISIN ES2064730070; ES0264730088; ES0264730054): 'A-'; placed
on RWN
Preferred stock (ISIN KYG1755M1096): 'BBB'; placed on RWN
State-guaranteed debt (ISIN ES0364730020): affirmed at 'AA+'
Kutxa:
Long-term IDR: 'A-'; placed on RWN
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'a-'; placed on RWN
Individual Rating: unaffected at 'B/C'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Caja Vital:
Long-term IDR: 'BBB+'; Rating Watch changed to Positive from Evolving
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; removed from Rating Watch Evolving
Viability Rating: 'bbb+'; Rating Watch changed to Positive from Evolving
Individual Rating: 'C', placed on RWP
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'
Long-term senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+'; Rating Watch changed to Positive from Evolving
Short-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'F2'; removed from Rating Watch
Evolving
State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AA+'