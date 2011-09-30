(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 30- Fitch Ratings has placed Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa's (BBK) and Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Guipuzkoa y San Sebastian's (Kutxa) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Ratings (VRs) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The agency has also revised the Rating Watch on Caja de Ahorros de Vitoria y Alava's (Caja Vital) Long-term IDR and VR to Positive from Evolving. Fitch has also placed the unsecured debt of BBK's 100%-owned bank subsidiary, BBK Bank Cajasur on RWN. A full list of ratings is at the end of this comment.

The rating actions have been driven by the announcement that approval has been granted by the General Assemblies of the three cajas to proceed with an integration plan to form a new banking group. This will be called Banco Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa, S.A. (Kutxa Bank). The assets and liabilities (except the on-balance-sheet Social Welfare Fund) of the three cajas will be transferred into Kutxa Bank once all relevant approvals have been received, expected early in 2012. The assets and liabilities of BBK Bank Cajasur will not be transferred and it will become a 100%-owned subsidiary of Kutxa Bank.

Once further integration details become available and the assets and liabilities are transferred, Fitch will resolve the Rating Watches, withdraw the cajas' ratings and assign ratings to Kutxa Bank. Should the merger not occur, Fitch will review each caja as a separate legal entity.

The RWN on BBK's ratings highlights the challenges of increased integration risks and that the caja will be integrating with weaker savings banks. In addition, the new group will have to undergo some restructuring, in order to achieve synergies, all the more important given that operating conditions for the banks will remain difficult. This reflects Spain's weak economic prospects, limited growth opportunities over the medium term and continued pressures in both the retail and wholesale funding markets. Fitch expects the potential downgrade of BBK's IDRs and VR to be limited to one or two notches.

The Rating Watch Positive (RWP) on Caja Vital's ratings reflects the possibility that there may be an uplift arising from integrating with larger and more highly-rated cajas. Any uplift is not certain. This will depend on Fitch's assessment of the integration plan and the credit and financial profile of Kutxa Bank once this is established. The RWN on Kutxa's ratings and the affirmation of Kutxa's and Caja Vital's Short-term IDRs highlight Fitch's view that these ratings are less likely to be upgraded as a result of merger plans.

The new banking group's loan exposure to real estate/construction companies, although high at an estimated 16% of total loans, will be lower than comparable ratios seen at most domestic peers. Single-name risk concentration will remain high due to some geographic risk overlap. However, loans to individuals will represent 63% of the combined loan book, indicating a degree of fragmentation within the retail portfolio. The aggregate level of problem loans for the new bank will remain high. This mainly reflects the consolidation of Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Cordoba (Cajasur), which after failure was the subject of intervention by the Bank of Spain in May 2010 because of asset quality problems. Positively, the new bank will continue to have adequate loan loss coverage.

The group will be mostly deposit-funded. However, it will continue to have some reliance on wholesale funding. The debt maturities are well-spread over the medium term and the group has a large pool of liquid assets and ample scope to enlarge its contingent liquidity pool, if required.

The cajas participating in the formation of Kutxa Bank have remained well-capitalised over the years. The integration will give rise to some positive asset revaluations, but credit impairments will also need to be brought forward against equity. Fitch expects the core capital adequacy ratio of the new bank to remain above 10%. Access to FROB capital is not envisaged.

Kutxa Bank will be Spain's fifth-largest banking group in the cajas' sector, with total aggregated assets of EUR75bn. It will focus on retail banking in the Basque Country and also have some presence in the southern Andalusia region.

The rating actions are as follows:

BBK:

Long-term IDR: 'A'; placed on RWN

Short-term IDR: 'F1'; placed on RWN

Viability Rating: 'a'; placed on RWN

Individual Rating: 'B'; placed on RWN

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'

Long-term senior unsecured debt: 'A'; placed on RWN

Subordinated debt: 'A-'; placed on RWN

BBK Bank Cajasur:

Senior unsecured debt: 'A'; placed on RWN

Subordinated debt (ISIN ES2064730070; ES0264730088; ES0264730054): 'A-'; placed on RWN

Preferred stock (ISIN KYG1755M1096): 'BBB'; placed on RWN

State-guaranteed debt (ISIN ES0364730020): affirmed at 'AA+'

Kutxa:

Long-term IDR: 'A-'; placed on RWN

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'

Viability Rating: 'a-'; placed on RWN

Individual Rating: unaffected at 'B/C'

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'

Caja Vital:

Long-term IDR: 'BBB+'; Rating Watch changed to Positive from Evolving

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'; removed from Rating Watch Evolving

Viability Rating: 'bbb+'; Rating Watch changed to Positive from Evolving

Individual Rating: 'C', placed on RWP

Support Rating: affirmed at '3'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB+'

Long-term senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+'; Rating Watch changed to Positive from Evolving

Short-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'F2'; removed from Rating Watch Evolving

State-guaranteed debt: affirmed at 'AA+'