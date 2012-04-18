(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 18 - The approval Tuesday of a constitutional amendment requiring both Italy's central and its regional and local governments to balance their budgets from 2014 should not require further adjustment from Italian cities or regions, which are already compliant with the new provision, Fitch Ratings says.

Italian regional and local governments have been posting balanced budgets since 2007, after Italy's central government demanded that extra spending should be financed from tax receipts, in response to concerns about the build up of unfunded healthcare liabilities.

The total debt of Italian sub-national governments has been stable at around EUR110bn since 2007 and we do not expect it to rise over the medium term. Nevertheless, the adoption of a constitutional debt brake will strengthen the sub-nationals' fiscal policy framework and add credibility to their commitment to balancing their budgets in the future, extending their recent track record. It is therefore a positive development.

Under the new constitutional provisions, from 2014, sub-nationals will have a limited flexibility for deficit spending as budgetary surpluses of some local governments within a region can offset deficits of others within the same region, in order to balance the aggregated budget at regional level.

In our International Public Finance outlook for 2012, we identified increased co-participation of patients in paying for health treatment to offset cuts to healthcare budgets for Italian regions, and, at city level, new borrowing limits which will also stabilise debt levels, as two key drivers of sub-national government credit in Italy. The new limits will lower the threshold of interest-to-operating revenue to 4% in 2014 from 12% in 2011.

Our outlook for the sector in Italy is negative, reflecting - among other factors - the impact on sub-national government finances of the continuing reduction in central government subsidies and/or cuts to tax sharing. On 8 February we downgraded 40 Italian local and regional governments, largely as a result of the downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating to 'A-'.