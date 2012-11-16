Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Permanent Master Issuer PLC's Issue 2010-2, Series 1 Class A and Series 3 Class A currency swap obligations referencing USD750m each, due July 2042, a rating of 'AAAsf' with Stable Outlook.

To determine the rating, Fitch analysed the swap agreement and underlying transaction documents in conjunction with its criteria report, entitled "Criteria for Rating Currency Swap Obligations on an SPV in Structured Finance Transactions" dated 8 August 2012, available at www.fitchratings.com. The rating is based on Fitch's assessment that the currency swap payment obligations rank pro rata and equally with the referenced notes. Consequently, the credit profiles of the currency swap payment obligations are consistent with the referenced notes' long-term rating.

The payment obligations to the currency swap counterparty include the interim and final principal payments required to redeem the notes and the floating-rate payments necessary to pay ongoing interest on the notes (issuer's payment obligations). Fitch's ratings do not address any swap termination payments due by the issuer to the currency swap counterparty.

The referenced notes were issued by Permanent Master Issuer PLC, which is sponsored by Lloyds TSB Bank plc ('A'/Stable/'F1') and consist of UK prime residential mortgages originated by Halifax plc and following the reorginasation of HBOS plc in September 2007, mortgage loans originated by Bank of Scotland.