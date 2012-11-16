(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Fondo de Titulizacion del Deficit del Sistema Electrico,
F.T.A.'s (FADE or the issuer) Series 4 Tap issuances a final rating of 'BBB' with Negative
Outlook. The bonds were issued for an amount of EUR110m.
All FADE series are fully guaranteed by the Spanish government up to a maximum
of EUR22.0bn and hence the ratings are credit-linked to the Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Spain ('BBB'/Negative/'F2') so that any change in the
sovereign IDR is likely to lead to a change in the rating of the bonds. As the
terms of the guarantee remain unaltered, the tap issuance has no rating impact
on the outstanding series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 10 FADE bonds.
The tap issuance is fungible with the existing EUR1.40bn Series 4 securities,
and consequently shares the same terms and conditions like coupon and maturity
dates.
FADE bonds are backed by the outstanding electricity tariff deficit credit
rights in Spain that have not yet been securitised through other securitisation
platforms, and is able to issue different series of bonds up to the current
programme limit of EUR22bn subject to certain conditions in the programme
documents. Each series can have different terms, such as different maturity
dates and interest rates. However, it is a condition under the programme
documentation that all the bonds issued are fully guaranteed by the Spanish
government.
FADE has a total EUR13.38bn of bonds outstanding to date. This will increase to
EUR13.49bn after the Series 4 tap issuance, which is expected to take place on
20 November 2012.
The agency understands that the tap issuance on Series 4 is intended to be used
for the acquisition of new tariff deficit claims.