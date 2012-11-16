(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings notes in a new report that the senior notes of European high yield CLOs are well protected from upcoming refinancing issues on lowly rated corporate borrowers.

'AAAsf' Fitch-rated CLO tranches can withstand significant stress driven by the knock-on effects of lowly rated cyclical corporates struggling to refinance debt as it comes due. Cyclical credits have lower free cash flow than their counterparts in other sectors and as such are more likely to default or go to their lenders seeking maturity extensions in return for margin increases. Fitch believes that these margin increases may reduce the corporate's ability to maintain market position and invest in its business, hence reducing the eventual recovery should the corporate default.

Fitch incorporated these potential stresses in a moderate and severe scenario whereby cyclical corporate loan maturities are extended, recoveries are haircut and forced sales take place on maturity of the holding CLO's. In a moderate scenario, 90% of 'AAAsf" rated notes retain their rating or are within one rating category. However, in the severe scenario, over 70% of 'AAAsf' rated tranches are downgraded by more than one category with some 42% going to non-investment grade. The magnitude of downgrades in the severe stress is driven by the forced sale of buckets of loans which extend over the legal maturity of the relevant CLO through maturity extensions.

The severe scenario would be driven by a prolonged European banking crisis whereby European banks continue to eschew leveraged loans due to capital and funding pressures and an alternate funding source does not appear in Europe. Fitch made certain assumptions regarding the ability of companies to pay additional margin in loans, which assume a collapse in earnings for the companies in question to the extent that any increase in funding cost may not be viable.

The report, entitled "European CLO Stress Test," is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European CLO Stress Test

here