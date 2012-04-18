(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 18 -

Summary analysis -- Groupe Auchan S.A. ---------------------------- 18-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: France

Primary SIC: Miscellaneous

retail stores,

nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-Jun-2003 A/A-1 A/A-1

05-Nov-2002 --/A-1 --/A-1

Rationale

The ratings on French food retailer Groupe Auchan S.A. reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's strong business risk profile, underpinned by its well-established positions in regulated European markets and its expertise in the hypermarket format, and its modest financial risk profile.

Auchan's key business strengths include its No. 4 domestic market position, with a market share of about 12%. Operating 126 hypermarkets in France and 616 worldwide, Auchan has a solid position in this segment, which generates about 80% of revenues and more than two-thirds of EBITDA. Recognition of the Auchan banner is high in its home market, given its almost nationwide coverage. With 55% of revenues generated abroad, Auchan is well-entrenched in Western Europe and is expanding in growth markets such as Asia and Eastern Europe.