OVERVIEW

-- We have withdrawn our ratings on all classes of notes following their redemption.

-- Marlin (EMC II) is a CMBS transaction that closed in August 2004, with note maturity in December 2012.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has withdrawn its credit ratings on Marlin (EMC-II) B.V.'s class A, B, C, and D notes, following the redemption of the notes (see list below).

The notes were scheduled to mature in December 2012. We have received confirmation, from Citibank International PLC (the servicer), that all of the notes have been fully repaid following the sale of the Berlin asset (see "Ratings Affirmed On All Classes Of Notes In European CMBS Transaction Marlin (EMC-II) Following Property Sales," published on Feb. 9, 2012). Accordingly, we have withdrawn our ratings on the class A, B, C, and D notes.

Marlin (EMC II) is a commercial mortgage-backed securities transaction that closed in August 2004, with note maturity in December 2012.

