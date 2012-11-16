(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16 - Fitch Ratings affirms its 'AAA' rating on the following Arkansas Development Finance Authority's (ADFA) bonds:

--$57.03 million revolving loan fund capital improvement bonds, series 2011C.

The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Security

The bonds are secured by loan repayments and other accounts that are expressly pledged under the series and general bond resolutions.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

STRONG FINANCIAL STRUCTURE: Fitch's cash flow modeling demonstrates that ADFA's state revolving fund (SRF) program can continue to pay bond debt service even with portfolio loan defaults of 100% (the default tolerance rate) over any four-year period. This is in excess of Fitch's 'AAA' liability default hurdle of 54% as produced using Fitch's Portfolio Stress Calculator (PSC), which is derived based on overall pool credit quality as measured by the rating of underlying borrowers, size, loan term, and concentration.

SOUND SRF POOL CHARACTERISTICS: An estimated 60% of pledged borrowers are small, non-rated entities. However, strong underlying loan provisions provide security of loan principal from primarily water and sewer revenue or general obligation pledges.

SOLID PROGRAM MANAGEMENT AND UNDERWRITING: Arkansas Natural Resources Commission (ANRC), which manages the program, maintains sound underwriting and loan monitoring policies reflected in the fact that the program has not experienced a local government default to date.

CROSS-COLLATERALIZATION: The clean water (CW) and drinking water (DW) SRFs are cross-collateralized with one another, which allow shortfalls in one fund to be covered by surpluses in the other.

CREDIT PROFILE

ADFA issues revolving loan fund revenue bonds to fund ANRC SRF loans to various public entities within the state. Funds are typically disbursed to borrowers to pay eligible CWSRF or DWSRF project costs or to reimburse ADFA for projects previously funded. The combined CWSRF and DWSRF loan pool consists of 78 individual borrowers.

SIGNIFICANT OVERCOLLATERALIZATION

Under the SRF program's cash flow structure, pledged loan repayments significantly overcollateralize the SRF bonds allowing the program to withstand 100% loan repayment defaults over the first, middle and last four years (incorporating a 90% loan recovery assumption by Fitch). Projected cash flow provides a minimum of 2.3x annual debt service coverage on the bonds. While the program's general bond resolution (GBR) requires that coverage be maintained at a relatively modest 1.10x, the moderately low borrower demand for program resources offset's Fitch's concerns about overleveraging.

CROSS-COLLATERALIZATION ENHANCES BONDHOLDER SECURITY

The GBR also provides for cross-collateralization between the CWSRF and DWSRF accounts, meaning that deficiencies in one SRF account may be covered by available moneys from the other SRF. This feature enhances bondholder security by providing additional sources of available revenues from which to draw for debt service and increases the overall diversity of the portfolio, allowing analysis of the program as one pool instead of separate SRF portfolios. Any such transfer creates a repayment obligation by the deficient SRF, but the obligation is subordinate to the trust estate's pledge under the GBR.

NON-PLEDGED MONIES POTENTIALLY AVAILABLE

Additional program bonds may be issued if the 1.10x coverage requirement is maintained, among other standard legal additional bonds requirements. The GBR-established CW and DW revolving loan fund currently totals approximately $50 million and provides additional cushion by capturing excess loan repayments after debt service is paid. While this fund is not pledged, and therefore not incorporated in Fitch's analysis, ADFA may use available amounts to cure deficiencies at its sole discretion.

PORTFOLIO CONCENTRATION OFFSET BY LOAN SECURITY AND UNDERWRITING

The pool's single-borrower concentration is moderately high as the city of Little Rock represents 20% of total loan par. The second largest borrower, the city of North Little Rock, comprises 6% of the portfolio. Underlying loan provisions are strong with 93% of the portfolio's principal secured by water and sewer utility revenues or GO pledges. The remaining loans in the portfolio are backed by sales and use taxes or special taxes.

ANRC's program management is strong and includes an initial review of borrowers' finances and other characteristics to ensure compliance with provisions of loan agreements. Annual financial reviews are also conducted on outstanding borrowers. On a monthly basis, ADFA prepares borrower status reports that monitor loan repayments. No loan defaults have been reported in the program to date, although there have been a few delinquencies in the past, largely due to administrative issues at the borrower level. All such delinquencies were resolved within 30 days.