Nov 16 - U.S. CMBS delinquencies declined for the fifth
straight month even as a large Manhattan apartment loan made its way back into
the index, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.
CMBS late-pays fell eight basis points (bps) last month to 8.29% from 8.37% in
September. Delinquency rates for all major property types except multifamily
improved in October. The multifamily rate would have improved if not for the
$375 million loan on The Belnord, a luxury apartment building on Manhattan's
Upper West Side, re-entering the index. As Fitch wrote back in February, the
borrower was permitted to use reserve funds to bring the loan current, after
which the loan was expected to become delinquent again. As of Oct. 31, the loan
became 60-days delinquent again (and is now 90-days delinquent).
In October, resolutions of $1.4 billion outpaced additions to the index of $1.3
billion. In addition, $4.6 billion in Fitch-rated deals closed in October, more
than offsetting $3.4 billion in portfolio runoff. The net effect bolstered the
improvement in the rate. Hotel late-pays also continued their dramatic
improvement, falling another 66 bps in October to their lowest level in nearly
three years (December 2009).
Current and prior month delinquency rates for each of the major property types
are as follows:
--Multifamily: 10.45% (from 9.95% in September)
--Hotel: 9.58% (from 10.24%)
--Industrial: 8.76% (from 9.03%)
--Office: 8.72% (from 8.83%)
--Retail: 7.35% (from 7.48%)
Additional information is available in Fitch's weekly e-newsletter, 'U.S. CMBS
Market Trends', which also contains recent rating actions and an overview of
newly released CMBS research, including Fitch presales and Focus reports. The
link below enables market participants to sign up to receive future issues of
the E-newsletter:
'