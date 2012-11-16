Nov 16 - U.S. CMBS delinquencies declined for the fifth straight month even as a large Manhattan apartment loan made its way back into the index, according to the latest index results from Fitch Ratings.

CMBS late-pays fell eight basis points (bps) last month to 8.29% from 8.37% in September. Delinquency rates for all major property types except multifamily improved in October. The multifamily rate would have improved if not for the $375 million loan on The Belnord, a luxury apartment building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, re-entering the index. As Fitch wrote back in February, the borrower was permitted to use reserve funds to bring the loan current, after which the loan was expected to become delinquent again. As of Oct. 31, the loan became 60-days delinquent again (and is now 90-days delinquent).

In October, resolutions of $1.4 billion outpaced additions to the index of $1.3 billion. In addition, $4.6 billion in Fitch-rated deals closed in October, more than offsetting $3.4 billion in portfolio runoff. The net effect bolstered the improvement in the rate. Hotel late-pays also continued their dramatic improvement, falling another 66 bps in October to their lowest level in nearly three years (December 2009).

Current and prior month delinquency rates for each of the major property types are as follows:

--Multifamily: 10.45% (from 9.95% in September)

--Hotel: 9.58% (from 10.24%)

--Industrial: 8.76% (from 9.03%)

--Office: 8.72% (from 8.83%)

--Retail: 7.35% (from 7.48%)

