(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 16 -

OVERVIEW

-- Since our last review in 2011, FTPYME Bancaja 3's class A3(G) notes have continued to amortize, increasing the available credit enhancement for the class A3(G), B, and C notes.

-- We have raised our ratings on the class B and C notes to reflect the continuing deleveraging and increased credit enhancement.

-- We have affirmed our rating on the class A3(G) notes since this rating is constrained by our rating on the Kingdom of Spain.

-- We have also affirmed our rating on the class D notes because the current credit enhancement for this class of notes is not commensurate with a higher rating.

-- FTPYME Bancaja 3 closed in October 2004 and is collateralized by loans granted to Spanish SMEs originated by Caja de Ahorros de Valencia, Castellon y Alicante (Bancaja).

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on FTPYME Bancaja 3, Fondo de Titulizacion de Activos' (FTPYME Bancaja 3's) class B and C notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our ratings on FTPYME Bancaja 3's A3(G) and D notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance since our previous review of the underlying portfolio's credit quality and capital structure in June 2011 (see "S&P Takes Various Rating Actions In Spanish CLO Of SMEs Transaction FTPYME Bancaja 3," published on June 6, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We have also applied our 2012 counterparty criteria, our criteria for rating European small and midsize enterprise (SME) securitizations, and our nonsovereign ratings criteria to this transaction (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012; "Update To The Criteria For Rating European SME Securitizations," published on Jan. 6, 2009; and "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011).