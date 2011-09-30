(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 30- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Bank for Foreign
Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank; BB-/Negative/B) are unchanged following the bank's
capital and business alliance with Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd. (MCB; A+/Stable/A-1). We believe
that, while the capital infusion will provide immediate capital strengthening, the bank will
continue to require more capital to support its high growth in loans.
The alliance could also provide Vietcombank with an enhanced products and
services offering, and accelerate the alignment of the bank's risk management
system and processes with international best practices. However, in our
opinion, the alliance may face some difficulty in execution, given the
difference in risk culture and operating norms in the two organizations.
As part of the alliance, MCB will subscribe to 15% of Vietcombank's shares
through a private placement of equity. The alliance will also involve
provision of technical support, mutual cooperation, and opportunities for
business partnerships with all Mizuho Financial Group companies. The
transaction is subject to regulatory approval and the capital infusion is
likely by the first quarter of 2012.