Sept 30- Fitch Ratings has affirmed COREALCREDIT BANK AG's RWBGgc.F Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that as an established Pfandbrief issuer, COREALCREDIT benefits from the strong willingness of the German public authorities and Pfandbrief issuers to safeguard the standing of Pfandbriefe as an asset class. In Fitch's view, this results in a high probability of systemic support.

However, over the coming quarters, Fitch plans to review its assessment of the future development of systemic support to Pfandbrief issuers in cases where such support would be motivated by the protection of the Pfandbrief. The agency will particularly assess the extent to which the long-term consequences of the financial crisis and the resulting changes to the regulatory environment may have altered the argument that support of the Pfandbrief would extend to their issuers and the way such issuer support might be extended.

The agency does not factor in any potential support from the bank's owners, funds managed by US financial investor Lone Star.

The affirmation of the Viability Rating (VR) takes into account the bank's exposure to the cyclical commercial real estate (CRE) market, concentration risks in its loan portfolio, high level of non-performing loans (NPLs) and reliance on wholesale funding. It also takes into account its adequate capitalisation, the significant progress made since the restructuring and further earnings potential from a favourable medium-term outlook for the German real estate segment.

COREALCREDIT's underlying performance is currently modest and Fitch believes the improvement of the bank's operating efficiency is a vital component in restoration of sustainable profitability. However, Fitch expects the bank's earnings to gradually improve as new business at higher margins filters through. In Fitch's view, the recovery of the German real estate segment should result in improving core profitability in the medium-term.

While mitigated by its regular use of the Pfandbrief market, the bank relies on the wholesale market for its funding and its NPLs remain high, despite recently improving. These factors are likely to continue to act as constraints on the bank's VR.

The agency views the bank's capitalisation as adequate for its business model and risk profile. Moreover, quality of capital is solid. Fitch expects capital to be sufficient to absorb the additional capital requirements that will arise from the implementation of Basel III.

COREALCREDIT is a niche CRE lender focused on Germany. It offers a variety of loan and loan-related products, including property-related advisory services and derivatives primarily to domestic and international institutional investors and property developers. It is wholly-owned by the US financial investor, funds managed by Loan Star.

The ratings actions are as follows:

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Stable Outlook

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'bb'

Individual Rating: affirmed at 'D'

Support Rating: affirmed at '2'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB-'

Subordinated obligations: affirmed at 'BB'

Profit participation rights (Genussscheine): affirmed at 'CC'/'RR5'