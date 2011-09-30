(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 30- Fitch Ratings has affirmed the rating of Esmee Master Issuer N.V.-S.A. Series 0-2009-I's (Esmee 0-2009-I) EUR6,040m class A notes at 'AAAsf' with a Stable Outlook.

The transaction is being restructured to extend the replenishment period by a further two years. As a result, the class A notes' call-option date and final maturity date are extended, to October 2013 and October 2047, respectively.

Esmee 0-2009-I is a EUR8bn cash flow transaction and part of a EUR25bn programme to securitise Belgian small and medium size enterprise (SME) loans originated by Fortis Bank ('A+'/Stable/'F1+').

At closing, the transaction had a two-year replenishment period, during which principal proceeds and/or repurchase proceeds may be used to purchase additional loans, subject to eligibility and replenishment criteria. The class A notes had an initial call-option date in October 2011 and a final maturity in October 2045.

Fitch analysed the extension of the transaction's replenishment period by updating the worst-case portfolio, based on eligibility and replenishment criteria, and using its Portfolio Credit Model (PCM) and cash-flow analysis, in line with the latest applicable criteria. Fitch also lowered Esmee 0-2009-I's one year expected default rate to 3% from 4%, following its analysis of the transaction's exceptional performance. As of July 2011, cumulative defaults were 0.1% of the initial portfolio balance while 90+ days past due delinquencies performance were 0.2% of the initial portfolio balance.