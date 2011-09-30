(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 30- Fitch Ratings has assigned SCUF DA Sep 2011- 02 - an ABS transaction - an expected rating as follows:

INR3,000m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook Stable

The small business loan pool to be assigned to the purchaser is originated by Shriram City Union Finance Company Limited (SCUF, the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable).

The expected rating addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of August 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The rating is based on SCUF's origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The loans to be assigned to the purchaser at par have an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR3,000m, as of the cut-off date of 31 August 2011. In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is expected to be provided in the form of a fixed deposit with the account bank in the name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the purchaser. The credit enhancement will be equal to 10% of outstanding principal balance, as of 31 August 2011.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating level.

The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

A presale report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.