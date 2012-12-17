BRIEF-Arope Syria FY profit falls
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 17 -
Overview
-- The financial strength rating on listed holding company Insurance Australia Group Ltd. (IAG) was affirmed at 'A+'.
-- The financial strength and issuer credit ratings on core operating entities of the group were affirmed at 'AA-'.
-- The outlooks on the ratings remain stable
-- Core operating subsidiaries include Insurance Australia Ltd., CGU Insurance Ltd., Swann Insurance (Aust) Pty Ltd., and IAG New Zealand Ltd.
Rating Action
On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'A+' financial strength rating on the listed holding company Insurance Australia Group Ltd. (IAG), and 'AA-' financial strength and issuer credit ratings on the group's core operating entities. The outlooks on the ratings remain stable.
Core operating subsidiaries of the group include Insurance Australia Ltd. (IAL), CGU Insurance Ltd. (CGU), Swann Insurance (Aust) Pty Ltd., and IAG New Zealand Ltd. (IAGNZ).
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.31 billion pounds versus 6.65 billion pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kBf4ak) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 19 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit, beating forecasts, as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset increasing pressure from the country's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.