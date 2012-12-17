(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 17 -

Overview

-- The financial strength rating on listed holding company Insurance Australia Group Ltd. (IAG) was affirmed at 'A+'.

-- The financial strength and issuer credit ratings on core operating entities of the group were affirmed at 'AA-'.

-- The outlooks on the ratings remain stable

-- Core operating subsidiaries include Insurance Australia Ltd., CGU Insurance Ltd., Swann Insurance (Aust) Pty Ltd., and IAG New Zealand Ltd.

Rating Action

On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Rating Services affirmed its 'A+' financial strength rating on the listed holding company Insurance Australia Group Ltd. (IAG), and 'AA-' financial strength and issuer credit ratings on the group's core operating entities. The outlooks on the ratings remain stable.

Core operating subsidiaries of the group include Insurance Australia Ltd. (IAL), CGU Insurance Ltd. (CGU), Swann Insurance (Aust) Pty Ltd., and IAG New Zealand Ltd. (IAGNZ).