(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 30- Fitch Ratings believes that the Italian insurance
regulator's decision to waive the requirement of Italian insurance companies to
hold capital against unrealised losses on euro area government bonds further
insulates the industry from the mark-to-market volatility of Italian government
bonds.
Italian insurers hold approximately 30% of their total invested assets (as at
end of 2010) in Italian government debt. However, as Fitch stated in a report
released earlier this week, given the insurers' ability to hold the sovereign
exposure to maturity and avoid being forced to realise the mark-to-market
losses, the main risk insurers are facing is sovereign credit default risk. This
is particularly the case if the assets held are matching local liabilities (as
opposed to cross-country exposures), in part because of the possibility of local
regulatory forbearance.
Fitch anticipates continued regulatory forbearance. An example earlier this year
was the legislative decree approved at the end of February 2011 which has given
insurers the opportunity to value government bonds at book value within the
requirements of Solvency I. This has amended the general principle which
prescribes that unrealised losses are recognised in full on assets valued below
historic cost in the solvency accounts.
For further information, see 'Italian Insurance: Fundamentally Strong Amid
Concerns Over Sovereign Risk,' dated September 27 at www.fitchratings.com.