(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 30- Fitch Ratings believes that the Italian insurance regulator's decision to waive the requirement of Italian insurance companies to hold capital against unrealised losses on euro area government bonds further insulates the industry from the mark-to-market volatility of Italian government bonds.

Italian insurers hold approximately 30% of their total invested assets (as at end of 2010) in Italian government debt. However, as Fitch stated in a report released earlier this week, given the insurers' ability to hold the sovereign exposure to maturity and avoid being forced to realise the mark-to-market losses, the main risk insurers are facing is sovereign credit default risk. This is particularly the case if the assets held are matching local liabilities (as opposed to cross-country exposures), in part because of the possibility of local regulatory forbearance.

Fitch anticipates continued regulatory forbearance. An example earlier this year was the legislative decree approved at the end of February 2011 which has given insurers the opportunity to value government bonds at book value within the requirements of Solvency I. This has amended the general principle which prescribes that unrealised losses are recognised in full on assets valued below historic cost in the solvency accounts.

