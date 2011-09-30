(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 30- Fitch Ratings has assigned the following Dublin-domiciled money market funds
managed by DWS Finanz-Service GmbH (DWS) 'AAAmmf' ratings:
Deutsche Global Liquidity Series plc - Deutsche Managed Euro Fund
Deutsche Global Liquidity Series plc - Deutsche Managed Sterling Fund
Fitch also rates the USD sub-fund at 'AAAmmf'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The main drivers for the assignment of the ratings are:
-- The portfolio's overall credit quality and diversification
-- Short maturity profile
-- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks
-- High overnight and one-week liquidity profile
-- The capabilities and resources of the investment manager
The ratings reflect the funds' extremely strong capacity to achieve the
investment objectives of preserving principal and providing shareholder
liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk.
PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION
The funds maintain high credit quality portfolios consistent with Fitch's
criteria for 'AAAmmf'-rated money market funds. The funds invest exclusively in
short-term securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch (or of a comparable credit
quality by other global rating agencies). Counterparty risk is limited by
transacting with entities rated 'F1' or higher, or those that are integrated
members of financial institutions rated 'F1' or higher. The funds also limit
concentration risk arising from exposures to individual issuers and
counterparties. For both funds, over 75% of issuers and counterparties carry the
highest short-term rating of 'F1+'.
Each fund's Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF) met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion
of 1.50 or less. The PCF is a risk-weighted measure of the funds' portfolio
assets that accounts for the credit quality and maturity profile of a fund's
portfolio securities. The sterling fund's PCF was 0.77 and the euro fund's 0.71
at 30 August 2011.
MATURITY PROFILE
The funds seek to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's
ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf'. Each fund limits its weighted average
maturity to reset date (WAMr) and weighted average final maturity (WAMf) to 60
days and 90 days, respectively. The sterling fund's WAMr and WAMf were 34 and 50
days, respectively, while the euro fund's were 23 and 50 days at the end of
August 2011. The funds also limit the final maturity of any investments to 397
days or less.
LIQUIDITY PROFILE
The funds' maintain minimum amounts of daily and weekly liquidity in order to
meet investors' redemption requests. The euro funds held more than 44% of total
portfolio assets in securities maturing overnight and assets recognised as
eligible as overnight liquidity and around 51% in securities maturing within one
week or similarly eligible. For the sterling fund these numbers were 37% and 41
%, respectively. Both funds target a strategic overnight liquidity of at least
25%. The funds' daily and seven-day liquidity are in line with the profile and
diversification of the funds' investor bases and are consistent with Fitch's
criteria for 'AAAmmf' rated MMFs.
FUND OBJECTIVES
The funds' investment objective is to maintain a stable net asset value, remain
liquid and seek a high level of current income while preserving capital by
investing in a diversified portfolio of sterling and euro respectively
denominated short-term debt and debt-related instruments. These investments will
include fixed or floating rate instruments including, but not limited to,
commercial paper, certificates of deposits, banker's acceptances, asset-backed
securities, freely transferable promissory notes, government or corporate bonds,
debentures and asset-backed commercial paper. As of end-August 2011, the funds'
total assets stood at and EUR12.2bn and GBP5.1bn, respectively.
INVESTMENT ADVISOR
The Deutsche Managed Sterling and Euro Funds are sub-funds of the
Ireland-domiciled Deutsche Global Liquidity Series plc, an umbrella investment
company with segregated liability between sub-funds pursuant to the UCITS
regulation. The investment manager DWS, is a subsidiary of DWS Holding & Service
GmbH which is an indirect subsidiary of Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) ('AA-'/Negative/'F1+').
DWS Holding & Service GmbH's subsidiaries, primarily DWS and DB Advisors
('M2+'), the brand name for institutional asset management services, serve as
investment manager or investment advisor to more than 2,400 funds in Europe,
having aggregate assets under management of more than the equivalent of
approximately EUR336bn as of 30 June 2011.
RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE:
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market
risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines
for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the rating. For
additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines,
please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's
website.
To maintain the Money Market Fund rating, Fitch will seek weekly fund and
portfolio holdings information from the fund's administrator - State Street Fund
Services (Ireland) Limited - and will conduct surveillance checks against its
ratings guidelines.
Surveillance data for these funds will be available at www.fitchratings.com
"Surveillance" > "Funds".