(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 30- Fitch Ratings has assigned the following Dublin-domiciled money market funds managed by DWS Finanz-Service GmbH (DWS) 'AAAmmf' ratings:

Deutsche Global Liquidity Series plc - Deutsche Managed Euro Fund

Deutsche Global Liquidity Series plc - Deutsche Managed Sterling Fund

Fitch also rates the USD sub-fund at 'AAAmmf'.

KEY RATING DRIVERS:

The main drivers for the assignment of the ratings are:

-- The portfolio's overall credit quality and diversification

-- Short maturity profile

-- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks

-- High overnight and one-week liquidity profile

-- The capabilities and resources of the investment manager

The ratings reflect the funds' extremely strong capacity to achieve the investment objectives of preserving principal and providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk.

PORTFOLIO CREDIT QUALITY/DIVERSIFICATION

The funds maintain high credit quality portfolios consistent with Fitch's criteria for 'AAAmmf'-rated money market funds. The funds invest exclusively in short-term securities rated at least 'F1' by Fitch (or of a comparable credit quality by other global rating agencies). Counterparty risk is limited by transacting with entities rated 'F1' or higher, or those that are integrated members of financial institutions rated 'F1' or higher. The funds also limit concentration risk arising from exposures to individual issuers and counterparties. For both funds, over 75% of issuers and counterparties carry the highest short-term rating of 'F1+'.

Each fund's Portfolio Credit Factor (PCF) met Fitch's 'AAAmmf' rating criterion of 1.50 or less. The PCF is a risk-weighted measure of the funds' portfolio assets that accounts for the credit quality and maturity profile of a fund's portfolio securities. The sterling fund's PCF was 0.77 and the euro fund's 0.71 at 30 August 2011.

MATURITY PROFILE

The funds seek to limit interest rate and spread risk consistent with Fitch's ratings criteria for funds rated 'AAAmmf'. Each fund limits its weighted average maturity to reset date (WAMr) and weighted average final maturity (WAMf) to 60 days and 90 days, respectively. The sterling fund's WAMr and WAMf were 34 and 50 days, respectively, while the euro fund's were 23 and 50 days at the end of August 2011. The funds also limit the final maturity of any investments to 397 days or less.

LIQUIDITY PROFILE

The funds' maintain minimum amounts of daily and weekly liquidity in order to meet investors' redemption requests. The euro funds held more than 44% of total portfolio assets in securities maturing overnight and assets recognised as eligible as overnight liquidity and around 51% in securities maturing within one week or similarly eligible. For the sterling fund these numbers were 37% and 41 %, respectively. Both funds target a strategic overnight liquidity of at least 25%. The funds' daily and seven-day liquidity are in line with the profile and diversification of the funds' investor bases and are consistent with Fitch's criteria for 'AAAmmf' rated MMFs.

FUND OBJECTIVES

The funds' investment objective is to maintain a stable net asset value, remain liquid and seek a high level of current income while preserving capital by investing in a diversified portfolio of sterling and euro respectively denominated short-term debt and debt-related instruments. These investments will include fixed or floating rate instruments including, but not limited to, commercial paper, certificates of deposits, banker's acceptances, asset-backed securities, freely transferable promissory notes, government or corporate bonds, debentures and asset-backed commercial paper. As of end-August 2011, the funds' total assets stood at and EUR12.2bn and GBP5.1bn, respectively.

INVESTMENT ADVISOR

The Deutsche Managed Sterling and Euro Funds are sub-funds of the Ireland-domiciled Deutsche Global Liquidity Series plc, an umbrella investment company with segregated liability between sub-funds pursuant to the UCITS regulation. The investment manager DWS, is a subsidiary of DWS Holding & Service GmbH which is an indirect subsidiary of Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) ('AA-'/Negative/'F1+'). DWS Holding & Service GmbH's subsidiaries, primarily DWS and DB Advisors ('M2+'), the brand name for institutional asset management services, serve as investment manager or investment advisor to more than 2,400 funds in Europe, having aggregate assets under management of more than the equivalent of approximately EUR336bn as of 30 June 2011.

RATING SENSITIVITY AND SURVEILLANCE:

The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could cause Fitch to downgrade the rating. For additional information about Fitch's money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website.

To maintain the Money Market Fund rating, Fitch will seek weekly fund and portfolio holdings information from the fund's administrator - State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited - and will conduct surveillance checks against its ratings guidelines.

Surveillance data for these funds will be available at www.fitchratings.com "Surveillance" > "Funds".