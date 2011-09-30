(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 30- Recent changes in ownership, management and strategic direction among U.S. CMBS special servicers are prompting new investor concerns, according to Fitch Ratings in its latest weekly U.S. CMBS newsletter.

Given the decline in commercial mortgage performance since the beginning of the credit crisis, there has been much more focus on the role of special servicers. Recent events in particular have turned the spotlight on the largest CMBS special servicers, LNR Partners (LNR), CW Capital and CIII Asset Management, all which have undergone ownership changes in the past few years. Additional servicer changes have included staffing, strategies and expanding their business lines. Naturally, these numerous changes, coupled with the influx of loans into special servicing leave investors concerned.

'Investors are becoming increasingly skittish over potential conflicts between existing CMBS borrowers and the ownership interest in the special servicers,' said Managing Director Stephanie Petosa. 'Additional issues attracting market attention are Fair Market Valuations and special servicers' expansion into related fee-generating businesses'.

Some of the largest special servicers have either acquired or are leveraging in-house expertise to provide services that were previously contracted for including brokerage services. Fitch expects CMBS servicers to protect the interests of all bondholders regardless of its own interests and not be motivated by their ownership interests or advancing affiliated entities.

