(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Singapore-based EQ Insurance Co Ltd's (EQI) Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.
The upgrade reflects EQI's improved financial performance, solid capitalisation
commensurate with business portfolio, and prudent investment mix with manageable
investment risks.
EQI sources almost 100% of its business from the Singaporean market which,
unlike other Asian markets, is largely free from natural catastrophes. The
company continues to deliver strong operating performance. Based on the
financial results for the first nine months of 2012, its annualised pre-tax
return on assets improved to about 5%, from 4.4% in 2011. Its combined ratio
fell below 80% compared to 93% in 2011. Fitch views EQI's investment strategy as
conservative, with more than 80% of its funds residing in cash and fixed
deposits as well as in fixed income instruments.
The company maintains a strong capital buffer commensurate with its business
profile. It received a capital injection of SGD5m during 2011 to better support
its business growth. As a result, its paid-up capital more than doubled from the
initial SGD12.5m when it commenced underwriting to SGD30m. EQI's regulatory
risk-based capital (RBC) ratio has consistently been above 200% and was at 215%
as at end-September 2012. Capital quality is sound, comprising entirely equity
capital and retained earnings, with no financial leverage.
On the other hand, EQI faces continuing challenges of building its franchise and
gaining market recognition in the competitive Singaporean market. Fitch expects
the company to continue to adopt a prudent underwriting approach and maintain
healthy financial fundamentals as the business expands.
Upgrade of EQI in the near-term is unlikely. On the other hand, key rating
drivers for a downgrade include a significant weakening of its credit profile,
with net premiums written to equity being consistently higher than 2.5x (9M12:
1x), risky assets (including speculative-grade bonds, unaffiliated common stock
and investments in affiliates) to total shareholders' funds above 70% (9M12:
31%), and sustained operating losses with a combined ratio above 103% for an
extended period.