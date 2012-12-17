Dec 17 -
Summary analysis -- Vietnam Technological And Commercial Joint Stoc 17-Dec-2012
Bank
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Vietnam
Primary SIC: Miscellaneous
Investing
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Sep-2012 BB-/B BB-/B
08-Dec-2011 B+/B B+/B
31-Aug-2010 BB-/B BB-/B
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B
SACP bb-
Anchor b+
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Weak (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average
and Adequate (0)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Outlook
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' outlook on Vietnam Technological and
Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) is stable, reflecting our
expectation that the bank will maintain its financial profile amid difficult
domestic operating conditions.