(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 19 - Tough regulatory actions in Taiwan threaten to erode telecom operators' profits more than in peer markets, even as revenues from smartphone data services continue to rise. That's according to an article titled "Taiwan's Telecom Firms Face Steeper Profit Cuts Than Regional Peers Under Tougher Regulations," that was published by Taiwan Ratings Corp. today on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Global Credit Portal. Taiwan Ratings is the Taipei-based subsidiary of Standard & Poor's.

"Despite growing smartphone use in Taiwan over the past few years, we don't expect growth in data service revenue to prevent a gradual decline in operating margins over the next one to two years," said Taiwan Ratings' credit analyst Shirly Kuo. "But rated operators' robust cash flows, strong balance sheets, and diversification efforts should partly offset the risk of a significant deterioration in credit quality."

According to the article, Taiwan's telecom regulator has taken a more aggressive approach on pricing than its regional counterparts'. This has included several compulsory rate cuts on mobile and fixed-line services. But while the adoption of smartphones and the resulting sale of data service contracts continue to rise in Taiwan, over 75% of operators' mobile service revenue still comes from standard voice calls in 2011.

"We expect revenues from voice services to gradually decline over time due to the growing use of smartphone software applications that perform voice and text communications but provide no further revenue to the operator," said Ms. Kuo. "In addition, the popularity of unlimited data plans is likely to constrain operators' margins on data revenues before they implement tiered, volume-based pricing."

The report also says that despite the strength of operators' cash flows and balance sheets compared with regional peers', Taiwan's three largest telecom firms could be at risk of outlook revisions or rating actions if operating margins continue to fall over the coming few quarters.