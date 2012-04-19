(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 19 - Tough regulatory actions in Taiwan threaten to erode telecom operators' profits
more than in peer markets, even as revenues from smartphone data services continue to rise.
That's according to an article titled "Taiwan's Telecom Firms Face Steeper Profit Cuts Than
Regional Peers Under Tougher Regulations," that was published by Taiwan Ratings Corp. today on
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Global Credit Portal. Taiwan Ratings is the Taipei-based
subsidiary of Standard & Poor's.
"Despite growing smartphone use in Taiwan over the past few years, we don't
expect growth in data service revenue to prevent a gradual decline in
operating margins over the next one to two years," said Taiwan Ratings' credit
analyst Shirly Kuo. "But rated operators' robust cash flows, strong balance
sheets, and diversification efforts should partly offset the risk of a
significant deterioration in credit quality."
According to the article, Taiwan's telecom regulator has taken a more
aggressive approach on pricing than its regional counterparts'. This has
included several compulsory rate cuts on mobile and fixed-line services. But
while the adoption of smartphones and the resulting sale of data service
contracts continue to rise in Taiwan, over 75% of operators' mobile service
revenue still comes from standard voice calls in 2011.
"We expect revenues from voice services to gradually decline over time due to
the growing use of smartphone software applications that perform voice and
text communications but provide no further revenue to the operator," said Ms.
Kuo. "In addition, the popularity of unlimited data plans is likely to
constrain operators' margins on data revenues before they implement tiered,
volume-based pricing."
The report also says that despite the strength of operators' cash flows and
balance sheets compared with regional peers', Taiwan's three largest telecom
firms could be at risk of outlook revisions or rating actions if operating
margins continue to fall over the coming few quarters.