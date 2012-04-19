(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 19 -

Summary analysis -- Petroliam Nasional Bhd. ----------------------- 19-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Malaysia

Local currency A/Stable/--

Foreign currency A-/Stable/-- Primary SIC: Petroleum

refining

Mult. CUSIP6: 716708

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Jul-2011 A/-- A-/--

08-Oct-2003 A+/-- A-/--

Rationale

The rating on Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (PETRONAS) reflects the company's critical role and integral link with the Malaysian government, and PETRONAS' stand-alone credit profile, which we assess to be 'aa-'. However, the company is sensitive to government intervention. We have therefore equalized the long-term rating on PETRONAS with the sovereign credit rating on Malaysia (foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2; local currency A/Stable/A-1; axAA+/axA-1).

We believe the Malaysian government is almost certain to provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to PETRONAS in the event of financial distress. The company performs a critical role in supporting the power and industrial sectors in Malaysia and in developing the country's oil and gas infrastructure. It is also highly integrated with the government.