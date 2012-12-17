(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- We believe that Pays de la Loire will continue to post a strong
operating balance thanks to its very good revenue and expenditure management.
-- We are affirming our 'AA/A-1+' long- and short-term ratings on Pays de
la Loire.
-- The stable outlook reflects our anticipation of periodic large
deficits after capital accounts until 2014, due to high investments, and then
a structural decrease from 2015.
Rating Action
On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AA/A-1+'
long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on France's Region of Pays de la
Loire. The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we affirmed our 'AA' long-term issue rating on the region's
EUR500 million euro medium-term note (EMTN) program and our 'A-1+' short-term
issue rating on its EUR150 million French commercial paper (CP) program.
Rationale
The affirmation reflects our view of the "predictable and well-balanced"
institutional framework for French regions, Pays de la Loire's "very positive"
financial management, its proven ability to post a strong operating
performance, and its "positive" liquidity position. We also factor into the
ratings the region's wealthy and diversified economy and its very low
contingent liabilities.
The ratings are constrained by what we view as the region's limited revenue
flexibility and growth and our estimates for periodic, large deficits after
capital accounts until 2014, due to high capital expenditure (capex).
Standard & Poor's views Pays de la Loire's financial management as "very
positive." We believe the region has clear financial strategy, realistic and
detailed financial planning, prudent and sophisticated debt and liquidity
management, and a strong ability to control operating expenditure. Despite a
less favorable national institutional, financial, and economic context, the
region has confirmed its main debt target for direct debt not exceeding 5x its
annual operating balance. We also understand it has decided at the same time
to increase its capital expenditure (capex) to sustain the regional economy.
We believe the region will continue to meet its debt target ceiling by 2014.
During 2009-2011, the region has shown its ability to post a strong operating
balance of 29% of operating revenues on average, in line with our previous
base-case scenario. In our updated base case, we think the region will contain
the gradual but limited decrease of its operating balance to 26% of operating
revenues by 2014 through its continued tight rein over operating expenditure,
which is growing only by 1.7% annually. This will partly offset poor operating
revenue growth of 0.7% annually, due to the central government decision to
decrease transfers to French local and regional governments by 1.5% in 2014
and sluggish tax revenues.
In the currently less favorable economic context, the region has decided this
year to increase its capex program to EUR2.65 billion for 2011-2016, compared
with EUR2.5 billion previously. We expect annual capex to peak in the next two
years, especially in 2013. Consequently, under our base-case scenario, we
anticipate that Pays de la Loire will post periodic large deficits after
capital accounts of roughly 7% of total revenues over 2012-2014. From 2015, we
expect the region to structurally reduce its deficits to very moderate levels.
Due to these 2012-2014 deficits, the region's tax-supported debt will quickly
but periodically grow until 2014 to reach a high 117% of consolidated
operating revenues, compared with 92% in 2011. Nevertheless, from 2015, we
expect the tax-supported debt ratio to almost stabilize. In addition, we
believe the region will fully meet its main debt target by maintaining its
direct debt-to-operating balance ratio below 5x, as we expect this ratio will
only reach 4x in 2014.
We consider Pays de la Loire's poor revenue flexibility and growth to be the
main structural ratings constraint. Modifiable revenues are limited to the tax
on car registrations, or 10% of operating revenues. Therefore, we believe
budgetary flexibility now hinges on expenditure, especially capex, which we
think will represent a high 39% of total expenditure during 2012-2014.
Liquidity
We view Pays de la Loire's liquidity position as "positive" under our
criteria. We consider that it has a positive debt coverage ratio and
"satisfactory" access to external liquidity. In our view, the region has
predictable and regular cash flows, especially state transfers and tax
proceeds.
We expect the region's debt service coverage to remain solid, with average
adjusted cash and liquid assets over the next 12 months, and its available
drawings on its contracted long-term loans and revolving and liquidity lines
to account for more than 120% of its next 12 months' debt service.
We believe Pays de la Loire has satisfactory access to external liquidity in
the context of France's strong banking sector. Under our Banking Industry
Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology, Standard & Poor's ranks France in
BICRA group '2'. BICRA scores range from '1' to '10', with the lowest-risk
banking systems in group '1' and the highest-risk in group '10'.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations under our base-case scenario that
Pays de la Loire will continue to post strong operating performance and
periodic increases its deficits after capital accounts, due to high capex,
until 2014.
In our upside scenario, a further stronger rein on operating expenditures and
slightly more dynamic revenues would allow Pays de la Loire to maintain its
operating balance at a 28% of operating revenues by 2014. In addition, if the
region evens out its capex, we think it would be able to post moderate
deficits after capital accounts of about 3% on average in 2012-2014, and
sizable surpluses from 2015. Moreover, direct debt to operating balance would
remain structurally close to 3x.
Conversely, we could consider a negative rating action if Pays de la Loire's
discipline allows for higher operating expenditure without any revenue
adjustment, and if the region maintains its capex from 2015 close to 2012-2014
levels. In this downside scenario, deficits after capital accounts would
remain structurally large and tax-supported debt would structurally and
largely exceed 120% of consolidated operating revenues.
However, both our upside and downside scenarios are unlikely at this stage.
