Apr 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sompo Japan Insurance Inc.'s (Sompo Japan) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Sompo Japan is a core company of NKSJ Holdings, Inc. (NKSJ), along with Nipponkoa Insurance Co., Ltd. (Nipponkoa) and NKSJ Life Insurance, Inc. (NKSJ Himawari Life).

The rating reflects Sompo Japan's and NKSJ's solid capitalisation and overall strong underwriting fundamentals of NKSJ's steadily growing and profitable domestic life insurance business. NKSJ's domestic equity exposure remains its weakness.

NKSJ has gradually started to regain growth momentum in its domestic non-life insurance, due to an ongoing increase in motor insurance premiums and the non-life industry's consolidation. Net premium written of Sompo Japan and Nipponkoa, excluding compulsory automobile liability insurance, rose 0.6% yoy in April to December 2011. As NKSJ's international insurance business is smaller than that of its peers, its net insured losses from the recent Thai floods are estimated at around JPY101bn, compared with JPY236bn at MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and JPY110bn at Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc.

Fitch believes that domestic life insurance will continue to be vital to NKSJ's performance. Its unit NKSJ Himawari Life saw annualised in-force premiums for the profitable third (health) sector grow 6.6% in April to December in 2011.

Fitch expects NKSJ to continue to reduce its exposure to domestic equities. Fitch estimates that equity holdings were reduced by about JPY130bn (JPY90bn at Sompo Japan and JPY40bn at Nipponkoa) in the fiscal year ended March 2012. These risk reduction efforts, coupled with NKSJ's sound underwriting fundamentals in domestic life insurance, have enabled the company to maintain capitalisation at an adequate level despite a weak domestic equity market in 2011.

NKSJ accelerated the integration of Sompo Japan group and Nipponkoa group by merging in October 2011 their respective growing life insurers, Sompo Japan Himawari Life Insurance Co., Ltd. and Nipponkoa Life Insurance Company, Ltd., as NKSJ Himawari Life. In addition, NKSJ announced that Sompo Japan and Nipponkoa will merge in early 2014.

Rating triggers for an upgrade include continuous risk reduction in NKSJ's exposure to domestic equities, leading to increased resilience of its balance sheet, and further improvements in insurance underwriting fundamentals, especially a combined ratio of less than 100% (earned incurred basis, excluding catastrophes) at NKSJ's domestic non-life insurance business. In addition, any evidence of integration benefits within NKSJ, including both a leaner cost structure and effective cross-selling of products and services between its domestic non-life and life businesses, would be regarded as positive.

Rating triggers for a downgrade include material erosion of capitalisation at NKSJ and deterioration in adjusted earnings. Specifically, Sompo Japan's ratings may come under pressure if Fitch's internal capitalisation measures drop sharply for a prolonged period.