Dec 17 -

Overview

-- On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on the United Kingdom 'AAA' long-term sovereign credit rating to negative from stable.

-- In accordance with our government-related entity criteria, we are therefore revising the outlook on Sovereign Housing Association Ltd. to negative from stable.

-- At the same time, we are affirming the 'AA' long-term issuer credit rating on Sovereign Housing Association.

-- The negative outlook reflects the negative outlook on the U.K. rating. If the ratings on the U.K. were lowered by one notch, or the outlook revised back to stable, then we would likely make the same changes to the rating on Sovereign Housing Association, reflecting our opinion of the likelihood of extraordinary government support.

Rating Action

On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Sovereign Housing Association Ltd, a U.K.-based housing association, to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AA' long-term issuer credit rating.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects that on the United Kingdom 'AAA' long-term sovereign credit rating (see "Outlook On United Kingdom Revised To Negative; 'AAA/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed," published Dec. 13, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

The rating on Sovereign Housing Association Ltd., the parent of the Sovereign Housing Group (the group, or Sovereign), is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'aa-'. It is also based on our opinion of a "moderately high" likelihood that the U.K. government (AAA/Negative/A-1+), working through the social housing regulator, the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA), would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Sovereign in the event of financial distress, so as to avoid a cash default.

In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of Sovereign's "important" role for the U.K. government and its public policy mandate, and its "strong" link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by its track record of providing strong credit support in certain circumstances.

Sovereign's SACP is supported by the strong demand for social housing in the areas where it operates, its large portfolio diversified across south and southwest England, and its strong financial performance relative to the sector. Constraints include exposure to U.K. government decisions on the sector, particularly relating to changes in the payment of housing benefits and other welfare reforms, and the gradual increase in exposure to market rents that is part of Sovereign's strategy.

Sovereign has a major presence in the south of England, managing more than 33,000 properties. With social housing rents averaging less than 60% of market rates, demand for its rental properties far outstrips supply, demonstrated by very low void levels. Given the stability of the associated retail price index-linked rental streams, and Sovereign's proven ability to manage its business and control costs, we anticipate that the group's strong financial performance will continue to improve. Part of the recent increase in reported EBITDA margins relates to the sectorwide introduction of component accounting, which has led to a higher share of major repair costs being capitalized. But even after adjusting for all the capitalized costs of major repairs (representing 5%-7% of revenues), Sovereign's adjusted EBITDA margins are still moving upward, averaging 36.7% for 2011-2015. Standard & Poor's makes this adjustment for EBITDA, as we recognize that ongoing capital spending on major repairs is generally necessary to preserve the net operating cash flows from existing properties. At the same time, we recognize that Sovereign has some flexibility to defer (although not cancel) some of the major repair work it has planned.

Given our expectation that Sovereign will continue to generate healthy EBITDA coverage over the medium term, we consider that debt will be sustainable at the current rating level. Following its GBP250 million bond issue in May 2012, Sovereign does not plan any material increase in gross debt over the next two years. We therefore forecast that debt will stay at 15x adjusted EBITDA in 2013 and 2014, and decrease to about 14x as adjusted EBTIDA increases in 2015.

Sovereign Housing Association issued debt through its subsidiary, Sovereign Housing Capital PLC, a special-purpose vehicle. The ratings on the GBP175 million and GBP250 million bonds are credit-linked to the rating on Sovereign Housing Association, to which the bond proceeds have been onlent.

Liquidity

Sovereign has a very strong liquidity position. Although its policy is generally to hold minimal levels of cash, it has substantial fully secured undrawn facilities of about GBP320 million, and positive net cash flows from operations that are regular and predictable throughout the year. As such, we expect its sources of liquidity to exceed its planned uses of liquidity by 2.1x over the next 12 months.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the negative outlook on the U.K. rating, and the subsequent application of our criteria for GREs. If the ratings on the United Kingdom were lowered by one notch, or the outlook revised back to stable, then we would likely make the same changes to the rating on Sovereign Housing Association, reflecting our opinion of the likelihood of extraordinary government support.

The negative outlook reflects our view of a one-in-three chance that we could lower the ratings in the next two years if the U.K.'s economic and fiscal performances weaken beyond our current expectations. We expect economic growth to accelerate slowly, but the risks to our growth assumptions are weighted to the downside, however, with associated risks to government finances. This weaker growth scenario could result in net general government debt approaching 100% of GDP, by our calculations, from its estimated current level of 85% of GDP.

We could lower the ratings if we conclude that the pace and extent of fiscal consolidation has slowed beyond what we currently expect. This could stem from a reappraisal of our view of the government's willingness and ability to implement its ambitious fiscal strategy.

The ratings could stabilize at the current level if the economy recovers more quickly and strongly than we currently anticipate, enabling net general government debt as a percentage of GDP to stabilize in 2014-2015.

For an analysis of other factors that could affect the rating on Sovereign Housing Association, particularly relating to the SACP, see the outlook section in "Sovereign Housing Association Ltd." published on Nov. 30, 2012.

Related Criteria and Research

-- Sovereign Housing Association Ltd, Nov. 30, 2012.

-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010

-- Public And Nonprofit Social Housing Providers: Methodology And Assumptions, July 11, 2012

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Sovereign Housing Association Ltd.

Issuer Credit Rating AA/Negative/-- AA/Stable/--

Ratings Affirmed

Sovereign Housing Capital PLC

Senior Secured AA