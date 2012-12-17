BRIEF-Arope Syria FY profit falls
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
Dec 17 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- King's College London ---------------------------------- 17-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: AA/Negative/NR Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Colleges and
universities
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-May-2009 AA/NR AA/NR
07-Apr-2005 AA-/NR AA-/NR
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
£60 mil 6.22% nts due 12/31/2031 AA 17-Dec-2012
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.31 billion pounds versus 6.65 billion pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kBf4ak) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 19 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit, beating forecasts, as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset increasing pressure from the country's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.