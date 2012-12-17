Dec 17 -
Overview
-- On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on the United
Kingdom 'AAA' long-term sovereign credit rating to negative from stable.
-- In accordance with our government-related entity criteria, we are
therefore revising the outlook on London & Quadrant Housing Trust (L&Q) to
negative from stable.
-- At the same time, we are affirming the 'AA' long-term issuer credit
rating on L&Q.
-- The negative outlook reflects the negative outlook on the U.K. rating.
If the ratings on the U.K. were lowered by one notch, or the outlook revised
back to stable, then we would likely make the same changes to the rating on
L&Q, reflecting our opinion of the likelihood of extraordinary government
support.
Rating Action
On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
London & Quadrant Housing Trust (L&Q), a U.K.-based housing association, to
negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AA' long-term issuer
credit rating.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects that on the United Kingdom 'AAA' long-term
sovereign credit rating (see "Outlook On United Kingdom Revised To Negative;
'AAA/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed," published Dec. 13, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the
Global Credit Portal).
The rating on L&Q is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we
assess at 'aa-'. In our opinion, there is also a "moderately high" likelihood
that the government of the U.K.--working through the social housing regulator,
the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA)--would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to L&Q in the event of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our
view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is
based on our assessment of L&Q's "Important" role for the U.K. government and
its public policy mandate; and "Strong" link with the U.K. government,
demonstrated by the government's track record of providing strong credit
support in times of need.
L&Q, based in London with properties in and around the South East of England,
is one of the largest and best managed associations in the U.K. With a
portfolio of about 69,000 properties, L&Q provides housing services across the
residential housing spectrum. Currently, about 83% of the group's revenues
come from the provision of general needs and supported housing rentals, with
3.5% from intermediate key worker housing and shared ownership, and 12.5% from
market rent and market sale.
L&Q's SACP is supported by the trust's very strong business profile, which in
turn is bolstered by its concentrated operations in the Greater London area
and the strengths of L&Q's management. A history of good operating
performance, demonstrated by low voids and reasonable performance in managing
arrears, also provides support to our view.
Our view of L&Q's very strong business profile is grounded further in what we
view as low industry risk and the extremely strong demand for affordable
housing services in London. We also understand that L&Q will grow its exposure
to market-related activity in the form of shared ownership sales,
development-for-market rent, and outright sale. This strategic change in the
sector at large is a result of the reduced availability of government grants
to fund new social housing development and the need to grow surpluses to
cross-subsidize investments in social housing. We believe that this will be
supported by L&Q's very strong business and economic fundamentals, based on
the concentration of its asset base in London, where demand levels and asset
prices are significantly higher than in the rest of the U.K. What also
distinguishes L&Q from other peers is its management's demonstrated ability to
adapt to the changing environment, and use the inherent flexibility in the
group's business model to ensure efficient use of its portfolio.
Constraints to our assessment include L&Q's growing exposure to market-related
activity in the form of shared-ownership sales, development for market rent
and outright sale, and the possible negative effects of welfare
reform--particularly the cap on benefit payments coupled with direct payments
to tenants.
In our view, L&Q's financial profile is strong, supported by adequate
financial performance, measured by reported EBITDA margins of 47% in 2012
(average 2009-2012: 36%). However, when adjusted for capitalized repairs (the
figure we use for our analysis), EBITDA margin drops to 28% in 2012. The debt
profile, which reflects L&Q's ability to service and repay debt from Standard
& Poor's-adjusted EBITDA, is strong, with debt to adjusted EBITDA at 17.1x.
While we would also expect the margin to follow an upward trend, as typically
margins for market-related activity are higher, we factor this risk of
increased volatility into our analysis of the financial profile. Depending on
the speed of the plan's implementation, we could see greater levels of
volatility in the EBITDA margin, as well as higher levels of cash generation
if projects are managed well and market conditions are supportive.
Liquidity
In our opinion, L&Q's liquidity profile is very strong. This reflects the
available sources of funds in the next 12 months covering expected uses of
funds by a factor of 1.8x. Good access to committed bank lines of about GBP224
million from U.K. high street banks and strong cash positions (GBP294 million)
due to pre-funding--via a bond issue in March 2012--support this position.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects the negative outlook on the U.K. The negative
outlook on the U.K. reflects our view of a one-in-three chance that we could
lower the ratings in the next two years if the U.K.'s economic and fiscal
performances weaken beyond our current expectations. We expect economic growth
to accelerate slowly, but the risks to our growth assumptions are weighted to
the downside, however, with associated risks to government finances. This
weaker growth scenario could result in net general government debt approaching
100% of GDP, by our calculations, from its estimated current level of 85% of
GDP.
We could lower the ratings if we conclude that the pace and extent of fiscal
consolidation has slowed beyond what we currently expect. This could stem from
a reappraisal of our view of the government's willingness and ability to
implement its ambitious fiscal strategy.
The ratings could stabilize at the current level if the economy recovers more
quickly and strongly than we currently anticipate, enabling net general
government debt as a percentage of GDP to stabilize in 2014-2015.
For an analysis of other factors that could affect the rating on London &
Quadrant Housing Trust, particularly relating to the SACP, see the outlook
section in "London & Quadrant Housing Trust," published on Dec. 11, 2012.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
London & Quadrant Housing Trust
Issuer Credit Rating AA/Negative/-- AA/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
London & Quadrant Housing Trust
Senior Secured AA
Quadrant Housing Finance Ltd.
Senior Secured AA