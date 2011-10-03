(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 03- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Citibank, N.A.- India Branch's (Citi India) National
Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the
end of this release.
Citi India's ratings are based on Fitch's expectation of continued support from
Citibank N.A. (Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A+'/Rating Watch Negative), of
which the former is a branch. Consequently, the branch's inability to meet its
financial obligation would be construed as a default by Citibank N.A. The
ratings also reflect Citibank N.A.'s increasing focus on its core business,
which includes the Indian branch (around 80% of Citigroup India revenue in
FY10). In addition, Citi India's ratings take comfort from its strong liquidity
profile and robust retail deposit base in large urban centres and a sizeable
footprint in the non-resident segment.
Citi India's loan book has been re-oriented towards low-margin large corporate
and secured loans, away from high-margin unsecured retail lending since FY08.
Consequently, its net interest margins declined to 5.08% in FY11 from 6.21% in
FY08. For its unsecured loan book, the bank is focusing on niche segments such
as high net-worth individuals and those with high credit bureau scores.
Nevertheless, low credit costs on the back of fewer incremental non-performing
loans due to the portfolio shift led to improved profitability in FY11 (return
on average assets: 1.38% in FY11, 0.86% in FY10).
Fitch expects Citi India's asset quality to stabilize over the near term which
should help maintain its return on average assets in the range of 1%-1.5%.
However, asset quality is likely to be volatile over the medium- to long-term on
account of possible significant economic slowdown although it is somewhat
mitigated by increased share of secured lending.
Fitch notes that Citi India's robust capitalization (Tier 1 ratio: 16.5% in
FY11, 17.3% in FY10) will provide a buffer against potential credit losses, and
expects the branch to maintain its strong capitalization as it builds its
franchise in India. Low-cost current and savings deposit ratio is over 60% of
total deposits and its retail base benefits from its strong established presence
in the high net-worth segment.
In January 2011, the bank reported a INR4bn fraud in its private wealth
management business (see 'Fitch: Citibank India's National Rating Unaffected by
Local Fraud', published on 30 January 2011). However, it has only marginally
impacted its capitalization, and the bank has managed to prevent the loss of its
existing clients through a fair compensation. The bank has concurrently taken
steps to upgrade its operational risk management and control systems in the wake
of this event.
Ownership structure changes of Citi India from a branch to a majority-owned
subsidiary are unlikely to impact its ratings, as Citibank N.A. would continue
to hold majority ownership of the former due to which support will continue to
be strong. The ratings may be downgraded if support from Citibank N.A. is
significantly reduced.
Citi India's instrument ratings:
INR50bn short-term certificate of deposits programme affirmed at 'Fitch
A1+(ind)'
INR19.5bn short-term bank loan facility affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'