(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 03- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Citibank, N.A.- India Branch's (Citi India) National Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this release.

Citi India's ratings are based on Fitch's expectation of continued support from Citibank N.A. (Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'A+'/Rating Watch Negative), of which the former is a branch. Consequently, the branch's inability to meet its financial obligation would be construed as a default by Citibank N.A. The ratings also reflect Citibank N.A.'s increasing focus on its core business, which includes the Indian branch (around 80% of Citigroup India revenue in FY10). In addition, Citi India's ratings take comfort from its strong liquidity profile and robust retail deposit base in large urban centres and a sizeable footprint in the non-resident segment.

Citi India's loan book has been re-oriented towards low-margin large corporate and secured loans, away from high-margin unsecured retail lending since FY08. Consequently, its net interest margins declined to 5.08% in FY11 from 6.21% in FY08. For its unsecured loan book, the bank is focusing on niche segments such as high net-worth individuals and those with high credit bureau scores. Nevertheless, low credit costs on the back of fewer incremental non-performing loans due to the portfolio shift led to improved profitability in FY11 (return on average assets: 1.38% in FY11, 0.86% in FY10).

Fitch expects Citi India's asset quality to stabilize over the near term which should help maintain its return on average assets in the range of 1%-1.5%. However, asset quality is likely to be volatile over the medium- to long-term on account of possible significant economic slowdown although it is somewhat mitigated by increased share of secured lending.

Fitch notes that Citi India's robust capitalization (Tier 1 ratio: 16.5% in FY11, 17.3% in FY10) will provide a buffer against potential credit losses, and expects the branch to maintain its strong capitalization as it builds its franchise in India. Low-cost current and savings deposit ratio is over 60% of total deposits and its retail base benefits from its strong established presence in the high net-worth segment.

In January 2011, the bank reported a INR4bn fraud in its private wealth management business (see 'Fitch: Citibank India's National Rating Unaffected by Local Fraud', published on 30 January 2011). However, it has only marginally impacted its capitalization, and the bank has managed to prevent the loss of its existing clients through a fair compensation. The bank has concurrently taken steps to upgrade its operational risk management and control systems in the wake of this event.

Ownership structure changes of Citi India from a branch to a majority-owned subsidiary are unlikely to impact its ratings, as Citibank N.A. would continue to hold majority ownership of the former due to which support will continue to be strong. The ratings may be downgraded if support from Citibank N.A. is significantly reduced.

Citi India's instrument ratings:

INR50bn short-term certificate of deposits programme affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

INR19.5bn short-term bank loan facility affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'