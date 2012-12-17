(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Ukraine's Odessa Region long-term foreign and local
currency ratings of 'B', short-term foreign currency rating of 'B' and national long-term rating
of 'A(ukr)'. The Rating Outlooks for the long-term ratings are Stable.
The ratings reflect Odessa Region's diversified economy, sound budgetary
performance and its risk free status. The ratings also factor in the regional
budget's strong reliance on central government decisions and the overall
evolving institutional environment in Ukraine. The region's ratings also reflect
the strong integration of the region's budget to the national budgetary system.
Fitch notes that an upgrade of the sovereign ratings coupled with the
maintenance of a satisfactory budgetary performance would be positive for the
region's ratings. Conversely downward rating pressure would arise if adverse
changes in the institutional framework for Ukrainian subnationals negatively
affected the region's budgetary performance and led to a significant
deterioration of the region's debt position.
Institutional framework governing Ukrainian regions lacks clarity and
sophistication which leads to substantial uncertainties hindering their
long-term development and budget planning. The region operates on a single-year
budget, which, coupled with borrowing restrictions and adherence to central
government's decisions, limits the region's investments and constrains long-term
development. The region's capex averaged 14.5% of total expenditure in
2007-2011.
Odessa being the largest Ukraine's region by territory, hosts eight sea and
river ports and its economy is well-diversified across several sectors.
Services accounted for 77% of the region's GVA in 2010. A significant share of
the region's economy is in trade, agriculture and other services sectors of the
economy, not properly captured by the national statistics. This is in part
attributable to the region's per capita wealth indicators being slightly behind
the national average level. The region's administration expects economic growth
at about 2%-4% yoy in 2012-2013.
Fitch expects Odessa region's operating margin at 17%-18% in 2012-2014. Its
budget will largely be balanced in 2012-2013. The region had a stable budgetary
performance with the operating margin averaging 17.4% in 2007-2011. Performance
was supported by a stable tax base, as personal income tax (PIT) is a major
regional tax and has little sensitivity to economic cycles. The region recorded
minor surpluses as it cannot contract any debt to finance its deficit.
The region is free of direct debt and guarantees. Ukrainian law prevents
regional governments from borrowing or issuing guarantees, limiting their
financing ability. Regional public companies are allowed to contract debt but
the region did not provide financial information for its public companies. Given
the low level of the international rating Fitch was of the opinion that the
information was sufficiently robust. However, the lower threshold of data is
factored into the national rating.