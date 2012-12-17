Dec 17 -

Overview

-- On Dec. 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on the United Kingdom 'AAA' long-term sovereign credit rating to negative from stable.

-- Under our methodology, we cap the ratings on local and regional governments (LRGs) based on the long-term rating on the related sovereign.

-- Consequently, we are revising our outlook to negative from stable on The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

-- At the same time, we are affirming the 'AAA' long-term rating on Kensington and Chelsea.

-- The negative outlook reflects the negative outlook on the U.K. rating. If the ratings on the U.K. were lowered by one notch, or the outlook revised back to stable, then we would likely make the same changes to the rating on Kensington And Chelsea.

Rating Action

On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. At the same time, we affirmed the 'AAA' long-term issuer credit rating on the borough.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects that on the United Kingdom 'AAA' long-term sovereign credit rating (see "Outlook On United Kingdom Revised To Negative; 'AAA/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed," published Dec. 13, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

The ratings on Kensington and Chelsea reflect the very strong support that the U.K. local government system provides to local authorities. In fact we define the U.K. institutional framework as "predictable and supportive", which is the strongest level of support available globally, as per our criteria. The ratings also reflect the borough's wealthy economy, supported by GDP per capita levels that are significantly above the U.K. average. Kensington and Chelsea also holds substantial reserves estimated at about GBP150 million that support a very positive liquidity position and high levels of operational flexibility. Tax-supported debt levels are moderate at about 28.3% of consolidated operating revenues in 2012.

Constraining factors include our expectation that recent reforms and public sector funding reductions might put some pressure on Kensington and Chelsea's operating balances. Moreover, we understand that Kensington and Chelsea's investment program might lead to narrowing balances after capital accounts within the rating horizon.

Liquidity

We view the borough's liquidity position as very positive for the rating, particularly given the exceptional access to external liquidity through the U.K. government's Public Works Loans Board.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects the negative outlook on the U.K. rating. The negative outlook on the U.K. reflects our view of a one-in-three chance that we could lower the ratings in the next two years if the U.K.'s economic and fiscal performances weaken beyond our current expectations. We expect economic growth to accelerate slowly, but the risks to our growth assumptions are weighted to the downside, however, with associated risks to government finances. This weaker growth scenario could result in net general government debt approaching 100% of GDP, by our calculations, from its estimated current level of 85% of GDP.

We could lower the ratings if we conclude that the pace and extent of fiscal consolidation has slowed beyond what we currently expect. This could stem from a reappraisal of our view of the government's willingness and ability to implement its ambitious fiscal strategy.

The ratings could stabilize at the current level if the economy recovers more quickly and strongly than we currently anticipate, enabling net general government debt as a percentage of GDP to stabilize in 2014-2015.

For an analysis of other factors that could affect the rating on Kensington And Chelsea, see the outlook section in "Royal Borough of Kensington And Chelsea," published on May 18, 2012.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

Kensington and Chelsea (Royal Borough of)

Issuer Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+ AAA/Stable/A-1+