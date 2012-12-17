UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 17 -
Overview
-- South African casino, hotel, and business convention resort operator Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd. (Peermont) faces substantial refinancing risk due to its complex capital structure and significant debt maturities in 2013-2014.
-- We understand that a capital structure review has been ongoing for some time and in our view there is a substantial risk that the key stakeholders will not reach a timely or definitive agreement. This significantly increases uncertainties over the execution of any refinancing.
-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit and issue ratings on Peermont to 'CCC+' from 'B-'.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that Peermont's current capital structure is unsustainable and there is an increasing risk that the group may undertake a credit-dilutive debt restructuring, which we would view as tantamount to a default under our criteria.
Rating Action
On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'CCC+' from 'B-' its long-term corporate credit rating on South African casino, hotel, and business convention resort operator Peermont Global (Proprietary) Ltd. (Peermont).
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources